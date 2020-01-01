544 Moo 2 Ao Nang ,, Muang, อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand

Every night the fire dancer pictured above lays out his supplies in the sand and warms up for his nightly show on West Railay beach as the sun slowly sinks below the horizon. He has performed every night for the last 14 years either in Railay or...