Texas, Our Texas

Collected by Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert
my home state and all its wonders. Truly the best state in the union, the friendliest folks and the biggest everything.
VW Beetle Ranch

Amarillo, TX, TX, USA
CATCH (Do): You may have heard of the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo Texas: the series of painted Cadillacs, rear up and situated in a line in the middle of a field. But you've probably never seen VW Beetle Ranch in Conway, Texas, just a short...
The Big Texan Steak Ranch

7701 I-40 East, Amarillo, TX 79118, USA
Have you ever driven through Amarillo and seen the signs for the free 72oz steak? Well don't be fooled -- it actually is free!! But you must finish the whole dinner in under an hour, on stage, while everyone else can watch and gawk. The Big Texan...
Mission Espada

10040 Espada Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214, USA
Mission Espada was the first mission set up in Texas, and dates to the mid 1700's. It remains an active parish today, and an interesting place to visit. Far from a relic, Espada allows visitors to experience its involvement with the local...
Prada Marfa

14880 US-90, Valentine, TX 79854, USA
You find yourself driving down U.S. 90 through a barren, empty area in West Texas when you come across what looks like a Prada store. Trust me when I say you're not seeing a desert mirage. Prada Marfa isn't a store it's a permanent sculpture by...
Gladewater Antique Mall

100 E Commerce Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647, USA
Ever heard of Gladewater Texas? If you blink, you might miss it - but you won't want to! This is the antique capital of East Texas - a Main Street of unique finds and vintage collections. I love to browse for used and loved cowboy boots. No one...
