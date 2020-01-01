Texas
Collected by Mark Kaplan
18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
I have dreams about the family style BBQ from the Salt Lick, it's that good. Located beneath the oak trees in a sprawling space in Driftwood, Texas, it is the perfect place to gather with friends and family and celebrate all things Texan. On the...
24300 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA
The Hamilton Pool, this beautiful collapsed grotto, is a perfect place to go when needing to chill in some cold water. Linger in the pool and enjoy the clouds gliding across the sky and the cooling sight of water trickling down from the trees...
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
16710 Ranch Rd 965, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is truly a mystical place, filled with Native American folklore. The Tonkawa people who inhabited the area in the 16th century thought it was special because they thought they saw ghost fires flickering at the top...
114 Linden St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Lustre Pearl had me immediately upon entry, with the neon sign above the fireplace reading 'ici tout est bon' (here, all is good). The space is hugely appealing, especially the exterior with ping pong tables and rocking chairs galore. With bars...
