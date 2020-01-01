Texas
Collected by Hunter
List View
Map View
Save Place
2101 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA
Who hasn’t daydreamed about being an astronaut at least once? Thankfully, Space Center Houston makes it easy to learn about the great beyond. It’s the area’s No. 1 attraction for international visitors and the first...
Save Place
220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Originally the Union National Bank Building—built in 1911—the 12-floor landmark in downtown Houston debuted as Hotel Icon in 2004 after a $35 million makeover. The historic structure beautifully maintains its neoclassical architecture with period...
Save Place
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Houston is not only known for its incredible food—more specifically, it's known for its Tex-Mex. El Real's Perfect Margarita was recently named one of the ten best margaritas in Texas by Texas Monthly. It starts with a piece of paper and a golf...
Save Place
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Since opening to the public in April 2008, this 12-acre park has quickly become the heartbeat of downtown. Here you’ll find a playground, a man-made lake, a dog park, and the Grace Event Lawn, which frequently hosts events like yoga classes,...
Save Place
2580 Shearn St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
You cross multiple railroad tracks and pass through warehouse-lined streets before arriving at a parking lot field full of massive president heads. Each sitting about 20 feet tall, it is quite a sight to behold. Behind them, the Beatles, towering...
Save Place
222 Malone St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
What started as one man’s simple hobby has turned into a Houston landmark that attracts visitors from across the country: The Beer Can House. Back in 1968, owner John Milkovisch, a retired upholsterer for Southern Pacific Railroad, realized he...
Save Place
Houston, TX, USA
Celebrating “the artist in everyone,” this fantastic art space created out of folk art—and, OK, sometimes junk—proves that one person’s trash truly can be someone else’s treasure. It was created by Jefferson...
Save Place
Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston is a great place to spend time outdoors. There's the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, hiking and biking trails, and tons of green space to enjoy.
Save Place
1423 Branard St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
This shaded park near the University of St. Thomas is right next to The Menil Collection. The park is very shaded and nestled between streets lined with classic 1920s bungalow houses. This place really captures Houston!
Save Place
8 Mile Rd, Galveston, TX 77554, USA
For a less crowded piece of the Galveston coast, go to a quiet stretch of coast favored by the locals during high season at the end of 8 Mile Road. To get there, take Seawall Blvd west until the seawall ends and it turns into Termini San Luis Pass...
Save Place
3828 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550, USA
This classic Galveston seafood restaurant has been open since 1911! Gaido's serves fresh Gulf seafood in a traditional atmosphere. Menu highlights include the bisque, snapper, and pecan pie. Photo via Gaido's Seafood Restaurant Facebook page
Save Place
1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554, USA
The Moody Gardens resort has two indoor "pyramids" that make a great escape on a rainy day in Galveston. One simulates a rainforest environment and the other is filled with aquatic creatures. You can also spend the night at the Moody Gardens Hotel...
Save Place
1435 Beall St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
As strange as it sounds, about 700 Houstonians of all ages meet on Thursday evenings to play bingo at a Czech Farmers Insurance Lodge. People actually start lining up just after 4 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time! What makes this place so appealing to...
Save Place
3601, 3601, 2009 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Built in 1939, this is Houston's oldest continually operating movie theater, showing lots of independent and foreign films, as well as monthly midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room. Try to get tickets for a showing in the...
Save Place
1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Since everything seems bigger in Texas, it's no surprise that the Texas State Capitolholds the title for largest state capitol building in the union (360,000 square feet of floor space in the main building!). The building is alsoquite beautiful...
Save Place
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
Save Place
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
There is nothing like a Texas sunset. One of my favorite places to catch the sunset is at the Hula Hut on Lake Austin Blvd, a spot that has a deck that overlooks the lake and the dam. The restaurant provides the perfect vista for the sunset while...
Save Place
1123 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Opened since 2005, Doc's is a favorite amongst locals and visitors alike. It is a neighborhood bar and grill that feels like home (if you were throwing a party). The menu is full of good food, and the full bar serves up one of the largest...
Save Place
1522 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
When you're hitting the food truck or restaurant scene on South Congress, be sure to head in to Allens (look for the big red boot) to be wowed by the craftsmanship and the selection. The minute you open the entrance door, the smell of leather hits...
Save Place
2700 W Anderson Ln #501, Austin, TX 78757, USA
Disclaimer: I lived in South Korea for 2 years. In those 2 years I developed a deep love for Korean food, and Korea House seems to be the only restaurant in Austin to be able to satisfy my cravings for this delicious cuisine. In a cold day, try...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever