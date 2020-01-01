Texas
Collected by Marit Verlaat
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
16710 Ranch Rd 965, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is truly a mystical place, filled with Native American folklore. The Tonkawa people who inhabited the area in the 16th century thought it was special because they thought they saw ghost fires flickering at the top...
Big Bend National Park, TX, USA
One my favorite short hikes in Big Bend National Park is the Window Trail which leads directly to "The Window", a large rock canyon that cuts through the Chisos Mountains rim, allowing drainage from the Basin to the Chihuahuan Desert. The V-shaped...
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
10040 Espada Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214, USA
Mission Espada was the first mission set up in Texas, and dates to the mid 1700's. It remains an active parish today, and an interesting place to visit. Far from a relic, Espada allows visitors to experience its involvement with the local...
802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I fell in love. I fell in love with the town of Marfa. Safari tents. Stand alone bathtubs. Vintage trailers. Twinkle lights. Hammocks. An off the beaten path campground takes you to another world. You can choose to stay in one of their hip vintage...
Dallas may not have the hills of Austin or the coastline of Galveston, but locals get their fix of natural splendor at White Rock Lake. Developed in 1911 as a water source for the city, the man-made lake is now the focal point for a 1,015-acre...
1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Since everything seems bigger in Texas, it's no surprise that the Texas State Capitolholds the title for largest state capitol building in the union (360,000 square feet of floor space in the main building!). The building is alsoquite beautiful...
2101 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA
Who hasn’t daydreamed about being an astronaut at least once? Thankfully, Space Center Houston makes it easy to learn about the great beyond. It’s the area’s No. 1 attraction for international visitors and the first...
300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
You haven’t truly experienced Texas until you’ve visited the hallowed grounds of the Alamo. Established in 1718 as the Mission San Antonio de Valero, the building is best known as the site of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, a 13-day...
Mission San Jose, San Antonio, TX, USA
San José—the largest and most impressive of the San Antonio Missions—has evolved not only into a historic monument, but also a well-preserved part of modern local life. Part visitor center, part parish, part museum, and part natural space, it's...
555 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
The San Antonio B-cycle program is one of the first large-scale municipal bike sharing systems in the U.S. There are 35 bike stations downtown, making two wheels a great way to explore a lot of the key historic sites and the many quality...
508 Villita St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
I love old churches and cathedrals. They often offer grandiose exteriors along with gaudy interiors, but the little church of La Villita is tiny and quaint. However, its charm makes it worth a visit if you find yourself exploring the San Antonio...
Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston is a great place to spend time outdoors. There's the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, hiking and biking trails, and tons of green space to enjoy.
26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266, USA
Just north of—and a little below—San Antonio are the Natural Bridge Caverns, whose miles of underground passages can be explored in a variety of tours. Lantern tours offer eerie illuminations of the stones, while "Adventure Tours" require...
411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
With my Pilot Point "family," ventured to downtown Dallas on a Sunday afternoon. It was here on this stretch of Elm Street at 12:30pm on November 22, 1963 that 35th President of the United States, John F, Kennedy, was assassinated while in his...
