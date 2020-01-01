Test
Collected by Rashi Maskara
3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7J 3G3, Canada
The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge, in northern Vancouver, is one of Lynn Valley's best-kept secrets. The 50 meter high bridge stretches across a beautiful canyon with waterfalls and deep pools below. The best part is, it's free of charge. Crossing...
3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1, Canada
This 27-acre attraction in North Vancouver gets the heart racing with a suspension bridge that bounces 230 feet above a forested river gorge. Even more spectacular, however, is the Cliffwalk, a labyrinth of walkways along the granite flank of the...
Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP, UK
When the sunset casts a golden hue to the famous Tower Bridge, with the reflection of the river Thames, it's like a knight changed into his shiny golden armor. Congrats to London's 2012 Summer Olympic Game Opening Day.
Pont des Arts, 75006 Paris, France
Strolling over the Pont des Arts, in spite of the tourists, and the cliché, bereted accordian player busquing for a Euro... even with the lovers buying locks to place on the fencing, and the nasal wail of the Bateaux Mouches loudspeakers floating...
I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset,...
River Tiber, Italy
Rome is one of my favorite cities and I never tire of the architecture and the beauty.
Lions Gate Bridge Rd, Vancouver, BC, Canada
One of my favorite things about Vancouver is the Lions Gate bridge, the three-lane thoroughfare that links the downtown core to that nature lover's paradise known to locals as the "North Shore." It's no Golden Gate, but the Lions Gate Bridge has a...
46000 Cahors, France
In the limestone gorge country of SW France, this bridge is a medieval monument to a legendary pact: a man wagered his soul to the Devil, and the Devil lost. While living in Paris, a friend of mine asked if I would like to visit his childhood home...
Pulteney Bridge, Bath, UK
This bridge is the oldest in Bath and is lined with quaint little shops across the length of it. I loved Bath because it was so picturesque and quaint, and the people are lovely!
Budapest, Széchenyi Lánchíd, 1051 Hungary
Nothing's more romantic than strolling across a bridge with a beloved, but this bridge means more than just amor—Széchenyi Chain Bridge was the first structure across the Danube in Hungary, built in the mid-1800s and, as a suspension bridge, a...
75001 Paris, France
Pont Neuf is the oldest bridge in Paris, contrary to it's name. (Literally, it translates to New Bridge. Neuf in modern French means nine, but in older French it also means new. Nouveau is the translation for new today). During the day, my...
Stari most, Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
We spent a day in Bosnia, it's an easy drive from Dubrovnik. The transition was dramatic: from the Latin alphabet to the Cyrillic; from lazy tourists driving Fiats to vigilant UN peacekeepers driving tanks. This bridge was destroyed in 1993 during...
A huge dolomite rock rising up from Hotel Gellért at its base marks one of the earliest inhabited parts of Budapest. The citadel atop the hill was built by the Austrians in the mid-1800s to better control the unruly Hungarians after...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
West Seattle, Seattle, WA, USA
When I was a child, the stories of Jonah and Pinocchio occasionally got blended together in my mind--the part about being swallowed by a whale. The wooden boy and Geppetto? The fleeing prophet? I would wonder what I would have done, floating...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris, France
The Pont Alexandre III bridge is probably one of the most striking structures to cross the Seine in Paris. It links the quarter of the Champs-Élysées to the Invalides and Eiffel Tower quarter in a most extravagant fashion. The golden...
5400 Chaves, Portugal
On a recent visit to Portugal I visited Chaves in the northern area of Tras os Montes (behind the mountains). Chaves is an ancient city in the valley of the Tamega River. While there I crossed the Roman bridge that was built by the Roman Emperor...
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
This bridge was built by the Romans and dates back to 100 BC. Four of the arches were destroyed in WWII by the Germans as they retreated, but were rebuilt by the residents of Verona from the rubble in the river shortly after. Just on the other...
R. de Santa Cruz do Castelo, 1100-129 Lisboa, Portugal
The Castelo de São Jorge, is one of the Alfama neighborhood’s most historically significant monuments. Plan a visit late in the afternoon so that you can explore every nook and cranny and learn about the castle’s abundant...
50679 Cologne, Germany
My wife and I just returned from our annual trip to Europe to visit Christmas Markets. Our first stop was Cologne, Germany. In researching Cologne several months ago I read about the Hohenzollern Railway Bridge, which crosses the Rhine into...
Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone spancrosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala Strana) and...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Mayor Bertrand Delanoë's storybook vision of Paris is finally coming to life. After a year of construction, the banks of the Seine river are reopening to the public this month, now free from the din of...
60 South Shore Road, Paget PG 04, Bermuda
Crashing waves serve as the soundtrack to your stay at Elbow Beach, situated on 50 lush acres along Bermuda’s rose-hued southern coast.Decorated with exposed beams, tiled floors, and neutral color schemes, the spacious cottage-style rooms are the...
101 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Surrounded by swaying palms, tropical flowers, pink sand, and sapphire waters, the 100-acre Fairmont Southampton is Bermuda’s ultimate luxury destination. The 593 rooms and suites are among the largest on the island, and feature marble baths...
76 Pitts Bay Rd, HM 08, Bermuda
Known for generations as the Pink Princess, this legend opened its doors in 1885 and remains one of the largest and most celebrated hotels in Bermuda. Fresh off a $100 million renovation in 2016, the 170 rooms and suites are now what you’d...
27 Harbour Road, Mt Pleasant PG 02, Bermuda
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better view of Hamilton Harbour than the one at Newstead Belmont Hills, where the 60 one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites satisfy the Airbnb set with in-room kitchens, Jacuzzi tubs, and sleeper sofas. Though there’s...
60 Tuckers Point Drive, Hamilton Parish HS 02, Bermuda
The centerpiece of a vast resort, golf club, and residential community complex, Rosewood Bermuda sits on 240 acres of waterfront land overlooking Castle Harbour, Harrington Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean. The recently refurbished resort is anchored...
30 Kings Point Rd, Somerset Village MA 02, Bermuda
One of Bermuda’s most historic resorts—there’s even a 300-year-old sea captain’s cottage on the property—Cambridge Beaches is a traditional rose-hued confection that matches its four pink-sand shores. Though an...
36 Pompano Beach Road, Southampton SB 03, Bermuda
Golf enthusiasts will find plenty to love at Pompano Beach Club—the family-owned resort is practically next door to the world-famous links of Port Royal. But the former fishing club is also a haven for anglers of every stripe: You can grab a...
56 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Blending a cheerful, laid-back spirit with a splash of formal elegance, The Reefs Resort & Club is uniquely Bermudian. Staff greets you with a rum swizzle upon arrival at the family-owned and operated property, then whisks you up to a...
