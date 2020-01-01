Test
Collected by Rita Gomes
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
47號 Parkes St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Local residents lead cosmopolitan lives, but their appetites never weaken for recipes reminiscent of Old Hong Kong. Hong Kong-style cafes, or “cha chaan tengs,” are loved for their eclectic menus, which, aside from casual Hong Kong dishes, also...
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. Loved by kids and adults, each batch of waffle-like “gaai dan jai,” or eggettes, gives off a sweet, buttery aroma. When done right, the outside is crisp while...
Hong Kong, 上環皇后大道中327-329號地下
I'll admit, I wanted to ease myself into Hong Kong's food scene. I pictured a nice sit-down restaurant with menus in English. My husband wasn't having any of it. Steps from our hotel, he saw pork hanging in windows and he wanted it now. We sat...
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Ping Shan Heritage Trail, Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
