Tents I would Stay In!
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I am not big on camping and hate pitching tents, but these luxurious glamping spots have convinced me there are other ways to sleep in a tent and enjoy it!
802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I fell in love. I fell in love with the town of Marfa. Safari tents. Stand alone bathtubs. Vintage trailers. Twinkle lights. Hammocks. An off the beaten path campground takes you to another world. You can choose to stay in one of their hip vintage...
90 Armstrong Rd, Johnsburg, NY 12843, USA
This family-owned retreat within Adirondack State Park is geared toward campers who want comfort. Adirondack chairs (of course) sit on the decks of six canvas tents equipped with wood-burning stoves and cedar-lined showers. The platform...
Tatai, Cambodia
I hadn’t been awake for longer than a minute. I peeled back the tarp door to my room, walked out onto my deck, and leapt. It was an abrupt but purifying way to start the day. The cool, brackish water instantly defogged my mind, and my eyes...
Olare Orok River, Masai Mara, Kenya
Guests can view game from the bathtub of their futuristic orange tents at Sir Richard Branson’s latest African hospitality venture. The retreat opens in August, along the path of the Great Wildebeest Migration.
A recent refurbishment has brought larger tents, Moroccan rugs, and four-poster campaign beds to this woodland property near the Makgadikgadi salt pans. A visit to the nearby meerkat conservation project is a must. From $430. 27/(0) 11-447- 1605....
Babaji Ka Modh, Goner Rd, Jagdish Colony, Prem Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302031, India
Situated on 32 acres of land on the outskirts of Jaipur—but still a quick drive from the city’s historic forts and palaces—this massive hotel mixes traditional Rajasthani style with modern amenities. Although there are a number...
Patagonia
The sun sinks behind the foothills of the Andes as I gallop on horseback toward the riverbank. My horse splashes into the rushing water, and I cling to the reins with frozen fingers. In the distance, smoke curls up through the evening sky. It’s a...
Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve - Dubai - Al Ain Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
An hour's drive from the densely packed skyscrapers and shopping malls of Dubai, Al Maha, which opened in 1999 as the United Arab Emirates' first luxury desert resort, lies within a 55,600-acre nature reserve. Al Maha operates on the African...
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
Whitewater, WI, WI, USA
If these cabins could talk, their stories would reveal tales of prohibition, Polish immigrants, and Latvian priests. Rustic cabins, canvas tents, and a teepee now showcase a jumble of old books, antique lanterns, and the odd chipmunk. Guests can...
Village- Sherpur Khiljipur, near Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan 322001, India
Arriving at this insanely beautiful luxury wilderness camp located on the fringe of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is akin to time travel. 10 Mughal-style, air-conditioned (!), 6 ft high tents provide utterly breathtaking accommodations. They echo the...
