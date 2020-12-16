TAXI!
Collected by Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor
If you love to travel, you know that first, you need a way to get from Point A to Point B. Here are twelve examples (from twelve different countries) of locomotion for hire - whether it's by bike, boat, or camelback.
Kampala, Uganda
In Kampala, Uganda’s capital, and other cities, boda-boda motorcycle taxis are among the most popular forms of transportation. But away from the industrialized centers, makeshift—brakeless—bicycles and scooters built out of wood hurtle down hills...
989 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Tuk Tuks are open-air, colorful, motorized rickshaws that weave in and out of the streets of Bangkok and other Thai cities. They are usually similar in cost to a regular taxi but you should always bargain for the price before you get in to avoid...
Zona 2 de Mixco, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When U.S. school buses are decommissioned, they are reincarnated in Central America and given new life. Repainted and rechristened, they become tropical intercity transport worth taking. For travelers, a journey on one of these is an immersive...
Subarnapur 44200, Nepal
When I found out I was going to Nepal I think I was most excited to visit Chitwan and to interact with the mahouts and see the beauty of the elephants. They literally will stroll down the street kissing you for bananas or attracting attention from...
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines
On any visit to the Philippines you can see people crowding into bright colored automobiles called the Jeepney. They are the most popular mode of public transportation in the Philippines! I became completely obsessed with the Jeepney upon my first...
Phường 5, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
If you aren't ready to hop on a motorbike and join the craziness of HCMC traffic on your own - then do the next best thing - hire a cyclo driver to give you a chance to be a part of the transportation culture. Instead of cyclo-ing around District...
León, Nicaragua
Everyday transportation in front of La Iglesia de la Recolección, built in the 1780's, in León, Nicaragua. It's always hot in this lowland city--half of the year is dusty and the other half is rainy--but the architecture always shines; faded but...
Bhuj, Gujarat, India
When an afternoon walk turned into half a day, there was no way I could make it back to the hotel {believe me when I say I use the term loosely } on foot. The tiny village was much larger than expected. Nothing to do but call in local...
1 Chome Sotokanda, Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan
Long known as the neighborhood where consumers—both locals and visitors—come for electronics, Akihabara has evolved to include a manga and anime subculture, with anime character models roaming the streets and anime videos playing in...
