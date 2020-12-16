Taste of Venice
Piazza San Marco, 57, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
During the day, the Piazza San Marco in Venice is an overwhelming flurry of activity, but once the sun sets, you'd be surprised at just how much a sense of ease and languor settles in. Life simply slows down as the crowds depart. Stop by Caffè...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Near the base of the landmark Rialto Bridge, the historic Rialto Market is well worth a wander. Seek it out in the early morning when it provides an authentic local experience (and awesome social-media ops), with fishmongers hawking their fresh...
Riva degli Schiavoni, 4196, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
In the Angelina Jolie/Johnny Depp film The Tourist, the famous twosome dine at this famous restaurant. Part of the historic Hotel Danieli, the stupendous views from the terrace give you a front seat to the great show of the Grand Canal.
Calle del Scaleter, 125/126, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy
This isn't one of those restaurants that has the "menu turistico" posted outside. Instead, behind the unimposing facade is great seafood restaurant (cuttlefish in ink sauce is a "yes"). Staff are deadpan in a typical Venetian fashion: Don't expect...
Piazza San Marco, 121, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Grancaffè Quadri is basically the alternative to Piazza San Marco's Caffè Florian. It's a little more sophisticated in that its take on food and drink is perhaps more fresh and decidedly modern. Tucked away in the elegant colonnades of Piazza San...
Calle Vallaresso, 1323, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
The Bellini was born in Venice at Harry's Bar, which has been hopping since 1931. Declared a National Historic Monument by the Italian government in 2001, this San Marco bar and restaurant is a cultural institution. Even though it doesn't do the...
