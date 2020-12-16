Taste of Rome
Collected by Gillian Longworth McGuire , AFAR Local Expert
Via dei Condotti, 86, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Once the haunt of expat artists, poets, and dreamers, Antico Caffè Greco, on Rome's glamorous Via Condotti, is a must. At this 18th-century caffè, you'll learn that Romans can be very particular about their coffee. Cappuccino is a...
Via della Seggiola, 12, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Alberto Pica is an old-school kind of place. The service can be a little brusque, but the pretty seating and the gelato are worth it. The pistachio and hazelnut flavours are particularly delicious, as is the cinnamon-laced gelato di riso (rice...
Via Magenta, 35/37, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
This classic Roman trattoria is the kind of place where Nonno cheerfully scolds you if you are Instagramming instead of eating your plate of amatriciana. The self-serve antipasto bar is filled with delights like roasted peppers, marinated...
Salita dei Crescenzi, 31, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Armando Al Pantheon is right around the corner from the Pantheon, but it feels a world away. The interior is small, warm and inviting. They have many classic Italian dishes and a few specials of their own. The wine list is reasonable and...
Via del Monte della Farina, 28, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
At Pizzeria Emma in central Rome, siblings Francesco and Ilaria Roscino have teamed up with gourmet gurus the Roscioli brothers to open Emma. There are deceptively light fried starters like rice croquettes, mozzarella-filled squash blossoms, and...
Via Urbana, 134, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Take a break from the plates of pasta and pizza with a freshly pressed juice, a bowl of vegetable soup or a seasonal salad at this part-café, part-garden shop that's only a short walk from the Colosseum in the buzzy Monti neighborhood.
