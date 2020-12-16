Taste of Naples
Via Alfonso D'Aragona, 19, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
Long popular with actors and film-people (director Federico Fellini used to eat here), Mimi is one of those classic places that serves consistently reliable food in comfortable surroundings. The menu favors fish: Start with the spaghetti alle...
Via Chiaia, 1/2, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The most famous café in town, this historic spot oozes period charm and maintains much of its original Belle Epoque decor. The main bar is for stand-up coffees and aperitivi, but there are several cozy salons for a sit-down treat. The terrace is a...
Piazza Carità, 4, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Established in 1933 by the present owner’s grandfather, this old-fashioned place serves some of the best ice cream in the city. The flavors vary with the seasons. Autumnal tastes include walnut, chestnut and fig, while in summer fruit flavors...
Via Alabardieri, 30, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
Situated in the picturesque grid of narrow streets in the waterfront district of Chiaia, this restaurant and pizzeria is a classic. Choose from the extensive menu (octopus, potato and black olive salad; rigatoni with fish sauce; roast veal with...
Borgo Marinari, 10/11, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
There can be few more pleasurable spots in Naples to enjoy a lazy lunch on a sunny day than on the Bersagliera’s elegant terrace overlooking the marina and the Castel dell’Ovo. Mussel and clam soup is a specialty, or you could try the house...
Via Santa Teresa a Chiaia, 47, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
This traditional Chiaia osteria is a Neapolitan institution. Noisy, chaotic and cramped, it’s full of character and serves up excellent home-cooking. You may have to wait for—and share—a table, but the quality of dishes such as carne alla...
