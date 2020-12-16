Taste of Florence
Collected by Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert
Via del Trebbio, 1r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
One of Florence’s traditional cellar restaurants where tables are draped with crisp white cloths in a frescoed barrel-vaulted room, Buca Lapi is famous for its huge bistecca alla Fiorentina. These T-bone steaks are often big enough for two or...
Piazza della Signoria, 5/R, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Start your day with a cappuccino and melting pastry on the terrace of ex–chocolate factory Rivoire, now one of Florence’s historic cafés. You will pay for the privilege, but the ringside view of the comings and goings in the open-air museum that...
Via di Santo Spirito, 64, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
This busy, buzzy Oltrarno restaurant continues to be a personal favorite for its lively atmosphere and dependable cooking at reasonable prices. The menu offers ever-present favorites such as pasta with sweet tropea onions and cherry tomatoes as...
Piazza del Mercato Centrale, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Foodies (and those simply interested in local color and a good meal) should head to San Lorenzo and its covered Mercato Centrale. Florence’s main market for edibles is housed in a 19th-century glass-and-iron building. On the...
Borgo S. Jacopo, 57/r, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Located just a short stroll from the Ponte Vecchio, Trattoria Cammillo is a traditional, family-run restaurant that is popular with the Florentine aristocracy. You may find yourself sitting next to a prince as you tuck into spaghetti alle vongole...
Piazza dei Rossi, 1R, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Reserve an outside table at this popular enoteca, located on a quiet piazza around the corner from the crowded Ponte Vecchio. You can order a predinner snack or, better still, cobble together a full meal from the selection of crostini with...
