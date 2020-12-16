Taste of Auckland
Collected by Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert
8 Victoria Rd, Devonport, Auckland 0624, New Zealand
Visitors to Auckland's seaside suburb of Devonport are spoiled for choice when it comes to charming spots to wine and dine. Bette's is a solid option on Victoria Road, with dishes designed to share and a homey décor that includes photos of the...
86 Federal St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The award-winning Depot is a restaurant with a difference run by quintessential Kiwi chef and author Al Brown. Squid ink linguine, pork hock and plump fresh oysters come hand-in-hand with wine on tap, old style crockery and super friendly service....
90 Wellesley St W, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
5c Lorne St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
New Zealand—and Auckland in particular—is home to a sizable Asian population, which means treats such as green-tea and red-bean buns are readily available. La Couronne is a Taiwanese-style bakery with French sophistication, serving goodies as...
149 Quay St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
When dining on the waterfront, you generally have to choose between good food and good views—but not here. Located in a historic Viaduct building adjacent to the Maritime Museum, Crew Club has dreamy harbor views and updated nautical design. The...
146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
Only a very special place could take a Chinese restaurant, cross it with a Polynesian tiki bar and still make it feel distinctly New Zealand. In a prime spot on Auckland's perennially hip Ponsonby Street, Blue Breeze Inn is a vibrant and exciting...
