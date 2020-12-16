Taste of Amsterdam
Collected by Travis Marshall , AFAR Local Expert
No trip to Amsterdam is complete without a stop in one of the bruine kroeg, or brown cafés. These are the Dutch equivalent of Irish pubs, cozy spaces where people gather to relax over beers and comfort food. And Café Papeneiland is a classic. Stop...
Polonceaukade 23, 1014 DA Amsterdam, Netherlands
With its chill vibe, funky decor, warehouse-like interior and spacious terrace, Pacific Parc is a rock 'n' roll bistro with an edge. Situated in a former treatment plant at Westergasfabriek, the café-nightclub on Amsterdam's west side clearly...
Leidsestraat 102, 1017 PG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Many visitors leave Amsterdam with a newfound fascination for Nutella, the hazelnut-chocolate spread that the Dutch put on seemingly every sweet treat. To kickstart your Nutella craze, visit the Ice Bakery, a Nutella-owned bakery that makes...
Perhaps the only treat Amsterdam locals love more than pancakes are stroopwafels, a confection made from a pair of waffle cookies with molasses-like syrup called stroop slathered in between. The historic bakery Lanskroon serves fantastic...
Prinsengracht 191, 1015 DS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Pancakes are something of an obsession among the Dutch, and few forms are quite so beloved as poffertjes—tiny puffed pancakes made with yeast and buckwheat flour. Head to the Pancake Bakery to sample these sublime puffs with toppings ranging from...
Singel, 1013 GA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eating raw herring is a right of passage for many who visit Amsterdam. Order yours from the friendly Dutch matrons in blue and white-striped aprons at Stubbe's Haaring, a herring stand with a view on the bridge over Singel Canal, just off...
