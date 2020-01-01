Where are you going?
Tassie Trip

Collected by Prajwol Maskay
Three Capes

This new 28-mile itinerary takes four days and traverses eucalyptus forests, wildflower-covered bluffs, and dramatic dolerite cliffs on the Tasman Peninsula. Shared cabins are equipped with mattresses, gas stoves, and panoramic decks; just...
Franklin

30 Argyle St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

One of Australia’s most acclaimed restaurants happens to be in Hobart, where chef Analiese Gregory plays with local, foraged, and homegrown ingredients in her daily-changing menu. One night, you might find burrata curd tossed with saltbush...

Two Metre Tall Farmhouse Ale & Cider

2862 Lyell Hwy, Hayes TAS 7140, Australia
Situated on a farm a 50-minute drive northwest of Hobart, Two Metre Tall’s brewery is worth the detour. On Fridays and Sundays, the outdoor bar serves experimental beers and ciders made with local apples, hops, and other ingredients....
Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

655 Main Rd, Berriedale TAS 7011, Australia

This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...

Freycinet Marine Farm

1784 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
Since Giles and Julia Fisher bought the Freycinet Marine Farm in Coles Bay, they’ve managed to increase their production from 50,000 oysters annually to 4 million, and have opened an outdoor café that serves fresh seafood to happy...
Nant Distilling Company (Nant Estate)

Bothwell TAS 7030, Australia
Tasmania’s highlands, like Scotland’s, produce fine whiskey. Nant Distillery offers tours and tastings of its prizewinning single malt, and its restaurant is the perfect stop for lunch.
Freycinet Peninsula

Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
Nelson Falls

Lyell Hwy, Queenstown TAS 7001, Australia
When you travel to Tasmania, there are also opportunities to travel back in time—not just to early days of British settlement, but into a primordial past. One aspect of Tasmania that sets it apart is its climate, cooler and moister than much of...
Cradle Mountain

Tasmania, Australia
Day two of Pamela’s “Authentic by Nature” itinerary starts with a cruise on the Gordon River, one of the highlights of western Tasmania. You’ll travel from deep within the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area to Macquarie Harbour and the...
Port Arthur Historic Site

Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia

One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...

Tasmania

Tasmania, Australia
A hike down to Wine Glass Bay in Tasmania's Freycinet National Park is hardly the afternoon stroll that rangers make it out to be. But the effort is more than compensated by the gorgeous views and the wallabies waiting on the sand. Signs tell you...
Frogmore Creek

Meadowbank Estate Vineyard, 699 Richmond Rd, Cambridge TAS 7170, Australia

The first organic winery in Tasmania, Frogmore Creek in Cambridge (just 20 minutes from Hobart) has a standout restaurant that's open daily for lunch. Tables overlook the Coal River Valley, Barilla Bay and the vineyards that nurture the fruit...

Smolt Kitchen

A lively restaurant, Smolt blends Spanish and Italian traditions with high-quality Tasmanian ingredients—salmon ceviche with piquillo peppers, anyone? Stop by for lunch, pizza or small plates in the afternoon, and pair your food with...

Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park

Tasmania, Australia

Saddle-shaped Cradle Mountain is the state’s most popular peak and the starting point for the 64-kilometer (40-mile), six-day Overland Track. For day-trippers, there are quicker walks, including the Dove Lake Loop, which traverses temperate...

Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
