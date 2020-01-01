Tassie Trip
One of Australia’s most acclaimed restaurants happens to be in Hobart, where chef Analiese Gregory plays with local, foraged, and homegrown ingredients in her daily-changing menu. One night, you might find burrata curd tossed with saltbush...
This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...
One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...
The first organic winery in Tasmania, Frogmore Creek in Cambridge (just 20 minutes from Hobart) has a standout restaurant that's open daily for lunch. Tables overlook the Coal River Valley, Barilla Bay and the vineyards that nurture the fruit...
A lively restaurant, Smolt blends Spanish and Italian traditions with high-quality Tasmanian ingredients—salmon ceviche with piquillo peppers, anyone? Stop by for lunch, pizza or small plates in the afternoon, and pair your food with...
Saddle-shaped Cradle Mountain is the state’s most popular peak and the starting point for the 64-kilometer (40-mile), six-day Overland Track. For day-trippers, there are quicker walks, including the Dove Lake Loop, which traverses temperate...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Travel News Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Travel News The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum