Tasmania: Rugged and Refined
Collected by Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
Amid the placid bays, pristine forests, and sheer sea cliffs of Tasmania, there’s a new crop of roughing-it and pamper-me ways to explore Australia’s island state.
This new 28-mile itinerary takes four days and traverses eucalyptus forests, wildflower-covered bluffs, and dramatic dolerite cliffs on the Tasman Peninsula. Shared cabins are equipped with mattresses, gas stoves, and panoramic decks; just...
Maria Island combines amazing scenery and history with unfazed forester kangaroos, Bennett's wallabies, wombats, and if you’re lucky, Tasmanian devils. The four-day Maria Island Walk has won many awards for its wilderness experience, which...
11a The Avenue, New Norfolk TAS 7140, Australia
Rodney Dunn and Séverine Demanet, founders of the eponymous schoolhouse turned farm and the cooking school less than 10 minutes away, opened the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in 2015 to share their produce and cooking with a wider audience. The...
30 Argyle St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
One of Australia’s most acclaimed restaurants happens to be in Hobart, where chef Analiese Gregory plays with local, foraged, and homegrown ingredients in her daily-changing menu. One night, you might find burrata curd tossed with saltbush...
2862 Lyell Hwy, Hayes TAS 7140, Australia
Situated on a farm a 50-minute drive northwest of Hobart, Two Metre Tall’s brewery is worth the detour. On Fridays and Sundays, the outdoor bar serves experimental beers and ciders made with local apples, hops, and other ingredients....
The first Tasmanian winery to achieve biodynamic certification has a new restaurant and tasting room that doubles as a biodynamic wine information center. Sample limited-edition bottles such as the Settebello single-block pinot noir at the cellar...
On this private island in the D’Entrecasteaux Channel, located 45 miles south of Hobart, independent travelers who truly want to get off the grid can stay in either the Hamptons-style Boathouse or Summer House. The owner lives on-site, but...
Pumphouse Point, 1 Lake St Clair Rd, Lake St Clair TAS 7140, Australia
You’ll feel as though you’ve traveled to the ends of the earth upon arrival at Pumphouse Point, a wilderness resort set in a 1940s hydroelectric plant along the banks of Lake St. Clair, an under-the-radar UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
In November, the Australia-based small-ship cruise line launched its first itineraries in Tasmania. Trips stop at a family-run cheesery and an oyster farm, give a behind-the-scenes tour of the Port Arthur convict site, and include a rare landing...
655 Main Rd, Berriedale TAS 7011, Australia
This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...
