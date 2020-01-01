Tasmania
141 Bathurst St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
by Jennie Nunn Specialty cheese shop Bottega Rotolo offers classes in how to make braised eggplant, pasta sauces, and profiteroles. Bottega Rotolo, 61/(0) 3-6234-9978,“To the Plate” courses are $96 per person, including wine. This appeared in the...
Bicheno TAS 7215, Australia
More than 700 people live in the town, and water’s its lifeblood. Crayfish, abalone and Australian salmon are often brought ashore with the daily fishing catch.
Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
Maria Island, Tasmania 7190, Australia
A national park off the east coast of Tasmania, Maria Island offers an unparalleled combination of wildlife, scenery, and history. The Maria Island Walk is the only outfitter that leads trips across the island and offers tent cabins and gourmet...
Corinna Rd, Corinna TAS 7321, Australia
Blow through Burnie to allow for more time in the woods. When the long stretch of highway turns bright white—it was built from silica rock—you’re almost to Corinna (from $180), a gold rush settlement turned ecolodge on the edge...
289 Tarleton Rd, Tarleton TAS 7310, Australia
At Spreyton Cider Co., pick up the dry vintage cider and ample supplies of beef jerky, local cheese, and “bikkies” (crackers). Then settle under the apple and cherry trees for a picnic.
Cradle Mountain Road, Cradle Mountain TAS 7310, Australia
Cradle mountain and much of Tasmania is brimming with natural beauty and rugged wild landscapes. I spent a day hiking some of Cradle mountain's day hikes through forest, grass lands, and hills, running across exotic looking wild flowers, birds, an...
