Taos

Collected by Kelly Pugh
Michael's Kitchen

304 C N, Pueblo St Rd, Taos, NM 87571, USA
"Red or green?" In New Mexico, you'll be asked that question often--it's literally the "official state question," decreed by the legislature: do you want smoky red chile, or fruity-but-hot green chile sauce? If you can't decide, say "Christmas,"...
Rio Grande Gorge Bridge

Taos, NM, NM, USA
Just west of Taos, the high sagebrush plateau of northern New Mexico abruptly gives way: the Rio Grande Gorge. Eight hundred feet below, the River grinds inexorably away into the earth... Wake up early, lace up your running shoes and head out of...
Taos Pueblo

Few places in North America are anchored in a heritage like the Pueblo of Taos. This is the longest inhabited living arrangement in the US. The Pueblo still has ten families of around 150 native people working to maintain the culture and the adobe...
San Geronimo Church at Taos Pueblo

Taos Pueblo, NM, USA
One of the iconic sights of the American Southwest, Taos Pueblo has been inhabited for at least a thousand years. The adobe architecture seems to spring, organic, from the earth at the foot of Taos Mountain. It's a UNESCO World Heritage site, but...
Ranchos de Taos

Ranchos De Taos, NM, USA
Driving north from Santa Fe, just as you approach Taos, turn your head to the right, and there it is--the San Francisco de Asis Church. This 18th-century adobe mission architecture just south of Taos, NM, has become an icon due to the paintings of...
Rio Grande Gorge Bridge

New Mexico 87529, USA
10 miles north of Taos (you head out of town and turn left at the "blinking light"), the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, recently renovated in 2012, will give you a dizzying sense of vertigo and the opportunity to take pictures that will make you look...
Sugar Nymphs Bistro

15046 NM-75, Peñasco, NM 87553, USA
We first spied this mural be-decked building during a winter drive to Taos from Santa Fe on the High Road. An old stick-on lettered sign with an arrow announced "Sugar Nymphs", pointing towards another door with a sign that said simply "Theater"....
Earthship Biotecture

This is what I love about seeing a region from the saddle of a bicycle. You're able to really witness all that is around you, none of it becomes a blur outside of a speeding car window. It was late morning on the second day of a six day biking New...
Taos Mesa Brewing

20 ABC Mesa Road, El Prado, NM 87529, USA
4o miles into a hot and hilly bicycle ride, seeing the Taos Mesa Brewing Company rising from the land scape, had me worried it was all a mirage. Thankfully, the restaurant, brewery and live music space was the real deal and a place that I can't...
Doc Martin's Restaurant

125 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571, USA
Located in the historic Taos Inn, Doc Martin's (an old local physician) is a perfect spot for fresh New Mexican classics. The chips and guacamole and blue corn chicken enchiladas pair perfectly with a large roster of cold margaritas including the...
Orlando's

1114 Don Juan Valdez Ln, Taos, NM 87571, USA
There's always a wait at this family-run mainstay which serves a bevy of Southwestern winners a la the shrimp burritos and carne adovada (red chile–marinated pork) and chili. A trip here is best summed up as friendly, prompt and delicious. Park a...
Starr Interiors

117 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571, USA
Since 1974, Starr Interiors has showcased a handsome array of Zapotec Indian (Indians of the Oaxaca Valley in Mexico) weavings, which the owner hand-selects. Expect a great selection of gifts from coasters, place mats, wood carvings, Oaxacan...
Arroyo Seco Mercantile

488 NM-150, Arroyo Seco, NM 87514, USA
A short 10 minutes north of Taos, Arroyo Seco Mercantile holds a unique and extensive assortment of organic soaps, Pendleton blankets, textiles, pottery, vintage cookware, handmade quilts, candles and souvenirs housed in a historic building that...
The Historic Taos Inn

125 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571, USA
This landmark inn has been around since 1936, when it was known as the Hotel Martin—and the adobe homes that comprise the property date back even earlier. Originally built in the 1800s, the structures are clustered around a central plaza...
More Details >
Gutiz

812 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571, USA
It was a breakfast run that brought us into Gutiz and it would have been easy to stay through lunch, making a culinary day of it based on the first blush. Billed as French/Latin fusion, Gutiz delivered on all counts. The traditional "tortilla" is...
