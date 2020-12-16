Tantalizing Tapas
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Tapas are the way to enjoy a variety of different dishes without feeling gluttonous! The community aspect of this eating traditional makes it a great method to meet locals and try out regional specialties (including alcohol) no matter where you find them.
Calle Pescaderia, 10, 20003 Donostia, Bizkaia, Spain
Expect creative riffs on the classic pintxo at this ultra-modern spot. Everything from the colors to the flavor combinations are unique and draw in crowds from the street. Not everyone is a fan of their style—for instance, the old guard who remain...
San Pedro Kalea, 63-65, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bixente Muñoz is Hondarribia's culinary star. Gran Sol is his pintxo bar. Here you can find perfectly executed small bites with names of nearby landmarks. Try the Hondarribi: smoked cod with piquillo pepper, foie, and jellied peach. Or the...
Carrer de Pau Claris, 192, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
"First stop in Barcelona is Bar Mut. Great vibes, wine, and this house classic of egg yolk, prawns, and crispy potatoes. Hot damn, it's good to be here."—Matt Duckor
Carrer de la Diputació, 269, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Eating deep fried rabbit ribs. Simply an amazing dish at an amazing tapas place called Tapas 24.
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
If Manhattan’s famous music club CBGB were reimagined by a Japanese food fiend, the result would be Tatemichiya. The izakaya, or Japanese-style tapas bar, in Tokyo’s Daikanyama neighborhood, is the brainchild of punk-music fanatic Yoshiyuki Okada....
Known for their Andalusian-style trout and asparagus, La Trucha tapas keep the locals coming back for more. The food is excellent (their omelet is absolutely amazing) and the place is always crowded with both locals and tourists, a good sign!
Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Forget Google Maps: You’ll quickly locate this venerable tapas bar in El Poble-Sec by the line out the door. With standing-room-only space for just 20 people, this sliver of a spot fills up fast—and stays that way until closing time....
Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Britxos opened its doors in the summer of 2012 to great fanfare among Brussels expat foodie community. We were already familiar with the team, from catering company La Britannique, for their incredible food and warm, friendly service. Britxos is a...
408 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
A taste of Spain can be had right here in New York City. Despaña Specialty Foods & Tapas Café in SoHo has everything you need to transport yourself to the land of flamenco and Gaudi. The store is part wine shop and part market, with a Cafe in...
375 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Casa Vicente is an institution in this desert city—Tucson's outpost for tapas a la española. Just south of the downtown core, a couple of blocks from the neo-Baroque façade of the Cathedral of San Agustín, this restaurant also features live music...
38 Shelley St, Mid-level, Hong Kong
After several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators. The service was friendly...
Prinsengracht 381, 1016 HL Amsterdam, Netherlands
If artful cuisine served in sleek yet homey ambiance appeals, it would be sinful to miss Envy, a chic pearl on Prinsengracht, honored for the sixth consecutive year by Michelin. You're not likely to commit gluttony at this Italian deli-inspired...
The Boardwalk Main Road, Highway 7, Bridgetown, Barbados
On my most recent visit, I arrived at Tapas just after the lunch rush. The hustle and bustle had just died down — leaving me and my traveling companions free to enjoy the sounds of the waves coming ashore just beyond the dining room and more...
93 Murray St, Ottawa, ON K1N 7B3, Canada
Rene Rodriguez's Navarra is a fusion tapas experience, with influences from all over Spain, as well as Latin America. The wine list is carefully curated, and there are a number of cocktails to get any evening started on the right foot, in a hip,...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Tinto serves Basque-inspired small plates that pop with as much color and flavor as the vibrant façade of the Saguaro Hotel in which it resides. Chef Jose Garces of Iron Chef status creates dishes whose ingredients burst with each bite like the...
Eerste Looiersdwarsstraat 15, 1016 VL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Giant legs of air-dried pork dangle from the ceiling of this aioli-scented tapas bar, transporting diners to Andalusia. For the liveliest experience, bring a few friends and pull up stools at the bar, where you can watch a duo of Spanish chefs...
Japan, 〒107-6301 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Akasaka, 5 Chome−3, 赤坂5-3-1 105-1 赤坂サカス内Bizタワー1F
Spanish cuisine, particularly tapas, is very popular in Tokyo, perhaps because of its similarities to Japanese culinary culture—a focus on fresh ingredients, simple but elegant presentation, and small portion sizes that allow diners to sample many...
Rúa do Franco, 37, 15702 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
Instead of perusing a menu at this well-lighted spot in Santiago de Compostela, point at what you want from the long bar where the tapas are laid out for the day. Offerings include fresh razor clams, stuffed squid, and glistening sheets of marbled...
Jaizkibel Plaza, 14, 20160 Lasarte-Oria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Dear Pinchos, How I love you, and your bite-sized frame. I love the variety of shapes and sizes you so easily fall into, and I love your distinct flavors. From gratin spider crab to knuckle pork in juice to grilled liver gras with Porto wine...
Koh Chang, Ko Chang District, Trat, Thailand
Siam Hut has amazingly cheap bungalows right on the beach of Koh Chang. The bungalows come air conditioned or with fans, they have private bathrooms and there's a big communal seaside deck off the Tree House restaurant. At night they light these...
