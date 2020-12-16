Tampa: not just for snow birds
Collected by Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador
My hometown of Tampa, Florida is all grown up. NO longer just for snow birds, the area is now home to bookstores, craft breweries… & some good ol Florida hospitality.
Save Place
507 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
For over 18 years, the Old Tampa Book Company has provided a haven for book lovers in downtown Tampa. Stocking over 40,000 rare, used, and out-of-print books, it is always possible to find that special treat for your reading pleasure. The OTBC is...
Save Place
510 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Every Sunday from October through May, the 600/700 blocks of Franklin Street in downtown Tampa come alive with local foods, arts & crafts, and music. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., local vendors sell everything from fresh-made German bread to produce...
Save Place
420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606, USA
The Oxford Exchange is my new favorite place in Tampa. First, there are books. Not just any books, but a well curated selection of books on interesting subjects, well displayed with helpful hints from bookstore staff. The room is light-filled and...
Save Place
711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Beloved. Magical. Lush. Romantic. Historic. Cinematic. All these words and more have been used to describe the glorious and much loved Tampa Theatre in downtown Tampa. Built in 1926 as a much anticipated movie palace, the Theatre was restored and...
Save Place
601 S Harbour Island Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Whether you are in the mood for a romantic dinner under an arbor on the water, grabbing a drink with friends and watching sports on TV, or dancing the night away, Jackson's Bistro is the place for you. It's located on Tampa's Harbour Island at the...
Save Place
801 Old Water St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
The Tampa Bay History Center takes visitors through 12,000 years of Florida's history. Interactive, family-friendly, exhibits tell the stories of the lives of Florida’s first inhabitants: European explorers, cowmen and crackers, citrus growers,...
Save Place
Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Stretching 2.4 miles along the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk is a paved path perfect for walking, jogging, or biking along the beautiful waterfront of Tampa. Landscaped parks and sculpture gardens provide...
Save Place
2117 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Founded in 1905 as a small café serving Cuban coffee and sandwiches to local cigar factory workers, the family-owned-and-operated Columbia has grown into an iconic Spanish restaurant that has been visited by generations of Tampa residents and...
Save Place
Ybor City, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Founded in 1885, Tampa's Ybor City became the center of cigar making in North America. At one time there were 230 cigar factories employing 12,000 cigar makers and producing 700 million cigars a year. One of only three Historic Landmark Districts...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25