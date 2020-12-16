Take Me On A Tour!
K St, Sacramento, CA, USA
K Culinary Walking Tour is a Sacramento Food Tour company that explores neighborhoods of California’s capitol via the most important sense there is…taste! Spend the afternoon visiting a selection of business along K Street. The guides are local...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
Balat, Mürselpaşa Cd. No:10, 34087 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
6 Rue Victor Cousin, 75005 Paris, France
Context Travel offers history, architecture and culinary tours in various European cities. I went on the " foodie" tour that began on a beautiful fall Paris morning in the toney neighborhood of St. Germain- de- Pres by meeting our friendly English...
San Francisco, CA, USA
Even if you live here, exploringSan Francisco's eclectic neighborhoods makes a fun day out, and with City Guides, it's also free. Founded in 1978, the nonprofit organization has more than 200 trained volunteers who lead history and architectural...
Via degli Orti di Trastevere, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
When in Rome, they say, do as the Romans do. So that's why I made my priority in Rome to EAT. To eat gourmet cheeses, drink fine wines, plenty of pasta and of course gelato. But Rome is a big city so finding the best places to eat on my short trip...
182 Wakefield Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Burn a few calories while adding many more during Zest’s Walking Gourmet tour of downtown. A guide will share local secrets (Did you know Wellington has more bars, restaurants, and cafés per capita than New York?) while you sample honey and...
20 Auger Way, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Learn about the indigenous Wardandi people on guide Josh Whiteland’s Koomal Dreaming bush walk. It ends with a didgeridoo performance inside Ngilgi Cave. Bushtucker Tours leads canoe trips that focus on native foods (shown), fauna, and medicinal...
27 Whitcomb St, London WC2H 7EP, UK
One Sunday afternoon in London, I took the Context Travel Gastronomic London food tour. It was a two-hour tour that covered a very specific area of London—Paul Mall/Piccadilly. I was met by an extremely knowledgeable docent who took me on a...
San Luis Obispo, CA, USA
My husband and I really enjoy food tours when we visit new places. A food tour is a great way to experience some of the flavors of the area, as well as learn about local history. The San Luis Obispo Central Coast Food Tour certainly did not...
Aquiles Serdán, Jal., Mexico
Tacos, mole, and pozole are among Mexicans' favorite comfort foods, and Eat Vallarta's guided tours lead you directly to the best places where you can try these dishes for yourself. On the taco tour, you'll visit a tortilla factory and eat fresh...
