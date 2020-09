Take Me Away: My Kind of Digs

Types of accommodation abound: from hostels to ornate 5 star palaces, in most places throughout the world, there are options for every type of traveler and every budget. My ideal kind of 'dig' is a place with character, charm and personalty. Sometimes still pricey, I'd prefer to stay in a place that I felt I couldn't stay in anywhere else in the world over a 5-star hotel with a marble bathroom, any day. These places reflect my ideal style.