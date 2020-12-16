Taiwan's Scenic North Coast

Taipei’s proximity to mountains, waterfalls, and Taiwan’s geographically stunning north coast set it apart from other major Asian cities. The city’s northern district of Beitou is known for its hot springs, and borders on Taiwan's 28,000-acre, jungle-laden Yangming Mountain National Park. Just beyond that, about an hour's drive from downtown Taipei, visitors will find the otherworldly windswept north coast limestone formations at Yehliu and the white-sand beach at Baisha Bay.