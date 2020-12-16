Where are you going?
Taiwan's Scenic North Coast

Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Taipei’s proximity to mountains, waterfalls, and Taiwan’s geographically stunning north coast set it apart from other major Asian cities. The city’s northern district of Beitou is known for its hot springs, and borders on Taiwan's 28,000-acre, jungle-laden Yangming Mountain National Park. Just beyond that, about an hour's drive from downtown Taipei, visitors will find the otherworldly windswept north coast limestone formations at Yehliu and the white-sand beach at Baisha Bay.
Yehliu

207, Taiwan, New Taipei City, Wanli District, 港東路167-3號
Yehliu is a cape northeast of Taipei City with a geopark featuring bizarre hoodoo stones jutting up out of the smooth brown stone surface that were formed by the shearing of wind and water. It looks like the surface of an alien planet. The...
Jinshan

Jinshan District, New Taipei City, Taiwan 208
Jinshan is one of the oldest and most consistent surf spots in Taiwan. Located just outside of the town of Jinshan on the north coast just an hour's drive from Taipei, the highway in front of the beach is lined with numerous surf shops and a...
Yangmingshan TienLai Spring Resort

No. 1-7, Mingliu Road, Jinshan District, New Taipei City, Taiwan 208
Tien Lai is a hot spring resort tucked away in the mountains in northern Taiwan, about an hour's drive from Taipei. Every morning their gourmet chefs lay out a complimentary brunch that combines traditional Asian and Western breakfast dishes....
