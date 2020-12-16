Taiwan Hit-List
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Raohe Street Tourist Night Market is not as famous as Shilin Night Market, but it’s a favorite among locals for its bounty of delicious street food. Try the hujiao bing, plump, flaky pastries wrapped around tender pork that has been marinated in...
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The W Taipei showcases the city’s geography and cutting-edge technology. The lobby’s light installation reacts to human motion, and guest rooms feature dramatic skyline views. The W is also home to some of Taipei’s hottest nightspots, including...
No. 20, Lane 141, Section 2, Jinshan South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
T. Loafer is hard to miss thanks to its colorful exterior, patched together from more than 20 salvaged window frames. Order a cup of hibiscus lemongrass tea and a pastry made with locally grown fruit. The shelves are stocked with books, regional...
No. 10, Chengdu Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
Built as a marketplace in 1908 during Japanese colonial rule, the Red House now hosts music and theater performances on the second floor. Boutiques and a teahouse on the ground level organize regular art exhibitions and craft workshops. The...
No. 18, Zhongbu Cross-island highway, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, Taiwan 972
These beautiful hot springs are located several kilometres into the gorge. To get there you must drive or cycle to the parking lot and then walk down a long wooden staircase built into the cliffside. At the bottom you'll find a quaint...
Jinshan District, New Taipei City, Taiwan 208
Jinshan is one of the oldest and most consistent surf spots in Taiwan. Located just outside of the town of Jinshan on the north coast just an hour's drive from Taipei, the highway in front of the beach is lined with numerous surf shops and a...
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
When the Kuomintang fled from China to Taiwan they didn't forget about their cultural roots. Before leaving the mainland, the party cherry-picked over 690,000 of the finest examples of Chinese art from the previous 8000 years. That art is now...
Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuchiu is a beautiful island, but the best spot has to be the iconic Vase Rock. This spot is located near the downtown area and ferry dock. There's a wooden walkway where you can walk along the coast and watch the sun set over the Taiwan...
Sun Moon Lake, Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 555
In 2012 CNN News named Sun Moon Lake on the world’s “10 Breathing Cycling Rides.” The lake is Taiwan’s largest alpine lake, and visitors have the opportunity to cycle around the 29-kilometer perimeter of the shimmering turquoise waters. You can...
