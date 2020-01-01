taiwan
No. 18, Zhongbu Cross-island highway, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, Taiwan 972
These beautiful hot springs are located several kilometres into the gorge. To get there you must drive or cycle to the parking lot and then walk down a long wooden staircase built into the cliffside. At the bottom you'll find a quaint...
947, Taiwan, 屏東縣滿洲鄉
Lesser known -- but no less amazing -- than Taiwan's famous northern coastal area Yehliu, is the Jialeshuei Scenic Area in the south, just down the road from the surf beach. (You can check out a photographic comparison of the two areas here.) The...
207, Taiwan, New Taipei City, Wanli District, 港東路167-3號
Yehliu is a cape northeast of Taipei City with a geopark featuring bizarre hoodoo stones jutting up out of the smooth brown stone surface that were formed by the shearing of wind and water. It looks like the surface of an alien planet. The...
Sun Moon Lake, Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 555
In 2012 CNN News named Sun Moon Lake on the world’s “10 Breathing Cycling Rides.” The lake is Taiwan’s largest alpine lake, and visitors have the opportunity to cycle around the 29-kilometer perimeter of the shimmering turquoise waters. You can...
Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area, Nantou County, Taiwan
Sun Moon Lake is Taiwan's largest fresh water lake. When I lived in Nantou County, central Taiwan, I would often ride my scooter to Sun Moon Lake for a bit of fresh air and reflection. One day I drove to the lake and traveled up a hill to the...
This broad, flat trail meanders along the riverside for several kilometres. With only a slight slope, it's one of the easiest and most scenic hikes in Taroko Gorge. If you follow the trail far enough you will come to some azure swimming holes,...
A fellow named Rihang owns a guest house near the bottom of the gorge that runs a fantastic program for visitors: Rihang will rent you a room, help you apply for hiking permits (when necessary), and then will drive you to the trailhead of your...
929, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Liuqiu Township, 屏東縣琉球鄉
Black Dwarf Cave (also known as Black Ghost Cave) is located on Xiao Liuchiu's west coast. It's more of a walkway through a maze of precipitous lava rock formations than a tunnel into a cliff like one normally expects of a cave. The cave has a...
Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuchiu is a beautiful island, but the best spot has to be the iconic Vase Rock. This spot is located near the downtown area and ferry dock. There's a wooden walkway where you can walk along the coast and watch the sun set over the Taiwan...
Liuqiu, Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
This west-facing beach may appear to be white sand at a glance, but your bare feet will quickly discover that it's made of corse shards of coral, so watch your step. Rough edges aside, this beach is seldom visited (some people may have been known...
Liuqiu, Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuqiu can be circumnavigated by scooter in under an hour, and although it may sound a bit pedestrian, it is a wonderful experience. Scooters can be rented at the harbor. Helmets are mandatory in Taiwan, an are always a good idea, but are...
Taipei 101, No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Soaring more than 1,600 feet into the air, Taipei 101 is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world and probably Taipei’s most iconic site. For a small fee, visitors can spend time on the observation deck—a large space that offers a 360-degree...
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
When Chiang Kai-shek fled mainland China for Taiwan, he took with him many of the treasures that at one time were featured in Beijing’s Palace Museum. Among the items are relics and antiques reflecting 8,000 years of Chinese history. Today the...
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
Longshan is not Taipei's largest temple, but its unique beauty and proximity to the MRT have made it a very popular one. It's an awesome place to stop by at sunset when the after-work crowd comes to worship. The temple fills with people from all...
253, Taiwan, New Taipei City, Shimen District, 下員坑路33之6號
Located in the Guanyinshuan National Scenic Area in New Taipei, Taiwan's Yehlio Geopark showcases an otherworldly landscape that is not to be missed. It is the only place in the world where you can see the geological features present in this park,...
Alley 342, Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The base of Elephant Mountain is just a short walk from the base of Taipei 101 and offers one of the most accessible and stunning views of the city—except, perhaps, from the top of the tower itself. The hike up the mountain is steep, but can be...
