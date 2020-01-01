Taiwan
Collected by Bianca Vasquez
No. 20, Lane 141, Section 2, Jinshan South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
T. Loafer is hard to miss thanks to its colorful exterior, patched together from more than 20 salvaged window frames. Order a cup of hibiscus lemongrass tea and a pastry made with locally grown fruit. The shelves are stocked with books, regional...
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
This is a definite must-see for culture vultures and those with even a mild curiosity about Chinese art and history. The museum owns nearly 700,000 of the most valuable works of Chinese art (General Chiang Kai-shek cherry picked the best of...
106, Taiwan, Taipei City, Da’an District, 台北市大安區忠孝東路三段300號B2
I’m not sure why or how they started, but Taipei has an oddly high number of unusual cafes and restaurants in and around town that are each a lot of fun to visit. One of the most popular of these quirky cafes is the Hello Kitty cafe located on...
Section 1, Jianguo South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Every weekend thousands descend on this normally boring stretch of Taipei for one of the most impressive markets in town: the Jianguo Flower Market. Vendors from around the city and region display amazing examples of flowers and plants, many of...
No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
No. 32, Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Taipei is in love with quirky, themed restaurants, but one of the more tasteful of these cafes is Rabbit Rabbit. The constant in the dining room—which looks more like an English cottage than a restaurant—is that all the decorations and artwork...
No. 54號, Songqin Street, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Though the bagels here are hands down the best in Taipei, Good Cho’s is so much more than just a bagel joint. Housed in a ramshackle military veterans' housing complex tucked in the shadow of Taipei 101, the shop's quirky, DIY vibe marks a cozy...
