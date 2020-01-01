Taiwan
Collected by Megan Chang
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
One of the aspects of temple life I found most interesting in Taipei was the Taiwanese obsession with luck and wishes. At almost every temple, one can find areas where the faithful leave their fondest wishes in the hopes that they will be granted....
Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area, Nantou County, Taiwan
Sun Moon Lake is Taiwan's largest fresh water lake. When I lived in Nantou County, central Taiwan, I would often ride my scooter to Sun Moon Lake for a bit of fresh air and reflection. One day I drove to the lake and traveled up a hill to the...
103, Taiwan, 台北市大同區朝陽里
Tucked in a narrow alleyway lined with dimly lit offices and industrial workshops, Ri Xing Type Foundry houses one of the world’s last sets of traditional character molds for lead-type printing. Arrange a tour to watch owner Chang Chieh-kuan...
Sun Moon Lake, Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 555
In 2012 CNN News named Sun Moon Lake on the world’s “10 Breathing Cycling Rides.” The lake is Taiwan’s largest alpine lake, and visitors have the opportunity to cycle around the 29-kilometer perimeter of the shimmering turquoise waters. You can...
