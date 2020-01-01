Taiwan
Taipei 101, No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Soaring more than 1,600 feet into the air, Taipei 101 is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world and probably Taipei’s most iconic site. For a small fee, visitors can spend time on the observation deck—a large space that offers a 360-degree...
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
One of the aspects of temple life I found most interesting in Taipei was the Taiwanese obsession with luck and wishes. At almost every temple, one can find areas where the faithful leave their fondest wishes in the hopes that they will be granted....
A fellow named Rihang owns a guest house near the bottom of the gorge that runs a fantastic program for visitors: Rihang will rent you a room, help you apply for hiking permits (when necessary), and then will drive you to the trailhead of your...
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 台北市中山區建國北路一段96號
After first seeing examples of fine jade art in the National Palace Museum, Burmese master craftsman Sofeen Hu decided that this art form shouldn’t be just for ancient Chinese masters. With this in mind, he created some of the most intricate and...
104, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, Nanjing West Road, 1號3樓
I found a new food obsession when I visited Taiwan, Peking duck. This traditional Chinese dish isn’t just served in Taipei–it’s been elevated to a form of culinary art. While you can find several great purveyors of this delicacy in Taipei, my...
No. 39號, Chang'an West Road, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
When my mountain biking plans were rained out, I had to find something else to do, so I decided to check out Taipei's Museum of Contemporary Art. I was surprised by the variety of the artwork there. They have everything from paintings to...
Section 2, Xinguang Road, Wenshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 116
The largest zoological park in Asia, the Taipei Zoo is an extremely well curated assemblage of animals from around the world, specializing in Asian wildlife. As with many zoos, the most popular attraction are the giant panda bears, their cute and...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 吉林路144 巷8號
Taipei is home to many strangely themed cafes and restaurants. Among the oddest is this puppet-themed restaurant. Established in 1992, the restaurant features hand puppet performances that, over the course of dinner, involve the audience. A great...
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
When Chiang Kai-shek fled mainland China for Taiwan, he took with him many of the treasures that at one time were featured in Beijing’s Palace Museum. Among the items are relics and antiques reflecting 8,000 years of Chinese history. Today the...
No. 199號, Shuiyuan Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
To see life in Taipei at its fastest pace, be sure to spend some time walking through the always pulsing Ximending Pedestrian Zone. This famous part of town is the center of Taipei’s pop, fashion, and alternative cultures. You will see everything—...
Section 1, Jianguo South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Every weekend thousands descend on this normally boring stretch of Taipei for one of the most impressive markets in town: the Jianguo Flower Market. Vendors from around the city and region display amazing examples of flowers and plants, many of...
No. 20, Lane 141, Section 2, Jinshan South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
T. Loafer is hard to miss thanks to its colorful exterior, patched together from more than 20 salvaged window frames. Order a cup of hibiscus lemongrass tea and a pastry made with locally grown fruit. The shelves are stocked with books, regional...
No. 10, Chengdu Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
Built as a marketplace in 1908 during Japanese colonial rule, the Red House now hosts music and theater performances on the second floor. Boutiques and a teahouse on the ground level organize regular art exhibitions and craft workshops. The...
103, Taiwan, 台北市大同區朝陽里
Tucked in a narrow alleyway lined with dimly lit offices and industrial workshops, Ri Xing Type Foundry houses one of the world’s last sets of traditional character molds for lead-type printing. Arrange a tour to watch owner Chang Chieh-kuan...
