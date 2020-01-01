Taiwan
Collected by Raina
12 Section 1, Zhongxiao E Rd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10049
Shao Shao Ke serves delicious cuisine from China’s Shaanxi province, which is known for fried cheese and dumplings stuffed with ground pork, aromatic herbs, and piquant spices. Branch out with a side dish of battered and flash-fried mushrooms or...
Raohe Street Tourist Night Market is not as famous as Shilin Night Market, but it’s a favorite among locals for its bounty of delicious street food. Try the hujiao bing, plump, flaky pastries wrapped around tender pork that has been marinated in...
No. 20, Lane 141, Section 2, Jinshan South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
T. Loafer is hard to miss thanks to its colorful exterior, patched together from more than 20 salvaged window frames. Order a cup of hibiscus lemongrass tea and a pastry made with locally grown fruit. The shelves are stocked with books, regional...
103, Taiwan, 台北市大同區朝陽里
Tucked in a narrow alleyway lined with dimly lit offices and industrial workshops, Ri Xing Type Foundry houses one of the world’s last sets of traditional character molds for lead-type printing. Arrange a tour to watch owner Chang Chieh-kuan...
No. 18, Zhongbu Cross-island highway, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, Taiwan 972
These beautiful hot springs are located several kilometres into the gorge. To get there you must drive or cycle to the parking lot and then walk down a long wooden staircase built into the cliffside. At the bottom you'll find a quaint...
Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area, Nantou County, Taiwan
Sun Moon Lake is Taiwan's largest fresh water lake. When I lived in Nantou County, central Taiwan, I would often ride my scooter to Sun Moon Lake for a bit of fresh air and reflection. One day I drove to the lake and traveled up a hill to the...
