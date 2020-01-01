Taipei, Zhongzheng District
Collected by Krishla Angela
List View
Map View
Save Place
Taipei 101, No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Soaring more than 1,600 feet into the air, Taipei 101 is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world and probably Taipei’s most iconic site. For a small fee, visitors can spend time on the observation deck—a large space that offers a 360-degree...
Save Place
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
Longshan is not Taipei's largest temple, but its unique beauty and proximity to the MRT have made it a very popular one. It's an awesome place to stop by at sunset when the after-work crowd comes to worship. The temple fills with people from all...
Save Place
No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
Save Place
No. 39號, Chang'an West Road, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
When my mountain biking plans were rained out, I had to find something else to do, so I decided to check out Taipei's Museum of Contemporary Art. I was surprised by the variety of the artwork there. They have everything from paintings to...
Save Place
Section 2, Xinguang Road, Wenshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 116
The largest zoological park in Asia, the Taipei Zoo is an extremely well curated assemblage of animals from around the world, specializing in Asian wildlife. As with many zoos, the most popular attraction are the giant panda bears, their cute and...
Save Place
No. 21號, Zhongshan South Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
Located in the heart of Taipei is the massive Memorial Hall Square complex that includes the National Theater, National Concert Hall, and, of course, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. While Chiang Kai-shek is an incredibly divisive figure, there...
Save Place
Section 1, Dihua St, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
The cultural fabric of Taipei is made up of distinct neighborhoods, districts and even streets, one of which is the well-known Dihua Street. Situated in one of the oldest parts of town, the buildings around Dihua Street used to be massive...
Save Place
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Being in a busy Asian capital like Taipei can easily make your stress levels skyrocket, leaving you in need of a serene haven. With its futuristic interior (even the massage tables give off a soothing glow), AWAY Spa puts a fanciful spin on a spa...
Save Place
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
This is a definite must-see for culture vultures and those with even a mild curiosity about Chinese art and history. The museum owns nearly 700,000 of the most valuable works of Chinese art (General Chiang Kai-shek cherry picked the best of...
Save Place
No. 10, Chengdu Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
Built as a marketplace in 1908 during Japanese colonial rule, the Red House now hosts music and theater performances on the second floor. Boutiques and a teahouse on the ground level organize regular art exhibitions and craft workshops. The...
Save Place
No. 20號, Jingye 3rd Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10491
Malls in Asia aren’t the same as in the U.S., and in fact, some great food and entertainment options can be found in their store-lined halls—especially at the Miramar Entertainment Park. You’ll know you’ve arrived when you see the giant Ferris...
Save Place
No. 199號, Shuiyuan Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
To see life in Taipei at its fastest pace, be sure to spend some time walking through the always pulsing Ximending Pedestrian Zone. This famous part of town is the center of Taipei’s pop, fashion, and alternative cultures. You will see everything—...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever