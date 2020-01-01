Taipei Destination Ideas
Collected by Melodie
Alley 342, Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The base of Elephant Mountain is just a short walk from the base of Taipei 101 and offers one of the most accessible and stunning views of the city—except, perhaps, from the top of the tower itself. The hike up the mountain is steep, but can be...
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
No. 199號, Shuiyuan Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
To see life in Taipei at its fastest pace, be sure to spend some time walking through the always pulsing Ximending Pedestrian Zone. This famous part of town is the center of Taipei’s pop, fashion, and alternative cultures. You will see everything—...
No. 100號, Shidong Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
A-ji-shi is a stand-up sushi bar located in Taipei's Shidong Market. There's only a fixed menu and it is pricey by local standards. But the fish is fresh and the sushiman well-trained.
No.113, Section 2, North Road, 10448,, 中山區台北市 Taiwan 104
Chinese culture has had a tremendous influence on modern Taiwan, from language to customs to art. The mission of the TaipeiEye Foundation is to recognize this influence and to expose foreign guests to some of the more dramatic forms of Chinese...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 吉林路144 巷8號
Taipei is home to many strangely themed cafes and restaurants. Among the oddest is this puppet-themed restaurant. Established in 1992, the restaurant features hand puppet performances that, over the course of dinner, involve the audience. A great...
Hsinchu City, Taiwan 300
Beef noodle soup is a common Taiwanese dish (also popular in China). The first time I tried it was when I lived in Hsinchu, which supposedly has some of the best beef noodle dishes in Taiwan. There are many versions of the soup but basically it...
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, 8號統一時代百貨-6樓
This isn’t your grandmother’s version of tea-time. The interior of each smith&hsu tea shop (there are various locations all over the city) is an ode to minimalist design, with brightly colored tins of tea providing the only pops of color. The...
No. 2, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
YouBike is Taipei's public bike rental system, similar to the Velib' system in Paris. It debuted in Taipei only a few years ago with the goal of decreasing traffic and pollution in the city. You're bound to see their distinctive orange and yellow...
Taipei, Taiwan
Especially when the weather grows cold in Taipei, everyone takes part in a favorite Taiwanese pastime—hanging out at a hot pot restaurant. This is a must-have experience here. Usually at each seat or table there is a cooking pot sunk into the...
No. 34號, Section 1, Dihua St, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
The new ArtYard now has two locations on historic Dihua Street. Its shops specialize in items made by Taipei designers, such as silkscreened home textiles by In Blooom and indigo-glazed ceramics from Hakka Blue. The Leaf Eggs canister (shown) was...
Raohe Street Tourist Night Market is not as famous as Shilin Night Market, but it’s a favorite among locals for its bounty of delicious street food. Try the hujiao bing, plump, flaky pastries wrapped around tender pork that has been marinated in...
No. 46, Xuzhou Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
It seems like there’s a market on every street in Taipei, and that’s almost true. But it’s also true that most have their own, unique focus as a way to provide shoppers with great products in an easy-to-find way. For unique, handcrafted gifts and...
No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
