Taipei
Collected by Elyssa Roberts
Taipei 101, No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Soaring more than 1,600 feet into the air, Taipei 101 is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world and probably Taipei’s most iconic site. For a small fee, visitors can spend time on the observation deck—a large space that offers a 360-degree...
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
When Chiang Kai-shek fled mainland China for Taiwan, he took with him many of the treasures that at one time were featured in Beijing’s Palace Museum. Among the items are relics and antiques reflecting 8,000 years of Chinese history. Today the...
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
Longshan is not Taipei's largest temple, but its unique beauty and proximity to the MRT have made it a very popular one. It's an awesome place to stop by at sunset when the after-work crowd comes to worship. The temple fills with people from all...
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
Alley 342, Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The base of Elephant Mountain is just a short walk from the base of Taipei 101 and offers one of the most accessible and stunning views of the city—except, perhaps, from the top of the tower itself. The hike up the mountain is steep, but can be...
No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
104, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, Nanjing West Road, 1號3樓
I found a new food obsession when I visited Taiwan, Peking duck. This traditional Chinese dish isn’t just served in Taipei–it’s been elevated to a form of culinary art. While you can find several great purveyors of this delicacy in Taipei, my...
No. 98, Section 3, Xinsheng South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
A favorite cultural activity of mine is to visit bookstores wherever I go. Even if I can’t understand the language, I can usually get a sense for the themes of the most popular books. Luckily, the massive bookstore Eslite has a great...
No.113, Section 2, North Road, 10448,, 中山區台北市 Taiwan 104
Chinese culture has had a tremendous influence on modern Taiwan, from language to customs to art. The mission of the TaipeiEye Foundation is to recognize this influence and to expose foreign guests to some of the more dramatic forms of Chinese...
No. 21號, Zhongshan South Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
Located in the heart of Taipei is the massive Memorial Hall Square complex that includes the National Theater, National Concert Hall, and, of course, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. While Chiang Kai-shek is an incredibly divisive figure, there...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 吉林路144 巷8號
Taipei is home to many strangely themed cafes and restaurants. Among the oddest is this puppet-themed restaurant. Established in 1992, the restaurant features hand puppet performances that, over the course of dinner, involve the audience. A great...
The Huaxi Night Market ((華西街觀光夜市), also known as 'Snake Alley' is famous for selling various snake-based goods such as medicine, soup, and wine. It's best known, however, for the shots of snake blood that one can take. Pictured, from left to...
