Taipei

Collected by Andrew Greenspan
Taipei Brewery

No. 85, Section 2, Bade Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10491
While the Taipei Brewery (housed in an old warehouse) doesn’t look it from the outside, inside it is Oktoberfest every day. Serving fresh Taiwan beer, the atmosphere is festive and lively, especially on the weekends when bands join the fun for a...
Eslite Bookstore

No. 98, Section 3, Xinsheng South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
A favorite cultural activity of mine is to visit bookstores wherever I go. Even if I can’t understand the language, I can usually get a sense for the themes of the most popular books. Luckily, the massive bookstore Eslite has a great...
Dragon Hill Spa

40 Hangang-daero 21na-gil, Hangangno 3(sam)-ga, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
An integral part of Korean culture, jimjilbangs, or bathhouses, offer much more than just a trip to the spa. Most are open 24 hours, functioning as a place for people to unwind and socialize. Expect unisex areas equipped with pools, showers, and...
