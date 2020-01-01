Taipei
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
Longshan is not Taipei's largest temple, but its unique beauty and proximity to the MRT have made it a very popular one. It's an awesome place to stop by at sunset when the after-work crowd comes to worship. The temple fills with people from all...
103, Taiwan, 台北市大同區朝陽里
Tucked in a narrow alleyway lined with dimly lit offices and industrial workshops, Ri Xing Type Foundry houses one of the world’s last sets of traditional character molds for lead-type printing. Arrange a tour to watch owner Chang Chieh-kuan...
No. 13號, Alley 40, Lane 181, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
A bookshop-cafe-gallery-zakka store, VVG Something packs a lot into a space the size of a closet. Part of the budding VVG lifestyle mini-empire of restaurants and boutiques, it's the perfect spot for browsing on a rainy afternoon. Among recent...
Section 1, Jianguo South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Every weekend thousands descend on this normally boring stretch of Taipei for one of the most impressive markets in town: the Jianguo Flower Market. Vendors from around the city and region display amazing examples of flowers and plants, many of...
Satisfying your sweet tooth can be a challenge at times when traveling around Asia, but this bakery and sweet shop in Taipei has mastered the fine art of confections. Sure, it’s a fun cafe to spend the morning with a steaming hot beverage, but it...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 台北市中山區建國北路一段96號
After first seeing examples of fine jade art in the National Palace Museum, Burmese master craftsman Sofeen Hu decided that this art form shouldn’t be just for ancient Chinese masters. With this in mind, he created some of the most intricate and...
No. 8號, Section 3, Civic Blvd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
If you are looking for the latest electronic gadgets and gizmos at affordable prices, then be sure to stop by the Guang Hua Market. This six-story testament to high-tech worship has everything you could want, or even imagine you could want, all...
No. 133號, Guangfu South Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Opened in the 1930s as a progressive factory specializing in tobacco products, Songshan Cultural Park's massive urban space has been transformed into one of the most amazing creative hubs in the world. Rather than allow the building to succumb to...
No. 32, Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Taipei is in love with quirky, themed restaurants, but one of the more tasteful of these cafes is Rabbit Rabbit. The constant in the dining room—which looks more like an English cottage than a restaurant—is that all the decorations and artwork...
No. 20號, Alley 40, Lane 181, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The "VVG" in the name of this charming little spot stands for "Very, Very, Good”. With its leafy terrace, open kitchen, and art-filled walls, VVG Bistro feels more like a friend’s kitchen than a coffee shop. Laze on a couch with a latte and watch...
No. 54號, Songqin Street, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Though the bagels here are hands down the best in Taipei, Good Cho’s is so much more than just a bagel joint. Housed in a ramshackle military veterans' housing complex tucked in the shadow of Taipei 101, the shop's quirky, DIY vibe marks a cozy...
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, Songshou Road, 11號B2樓
While macarons, ice cream, and pastries are sinfully sweet on their own, Taiwan’s afternoon tea-crazy culture has found a way to combine these sugary staples into the ultimate dessert—honey toast. It's exactly what it sounds like, only so much...
The latest offering from Taiwan-based bookstore chain Eslite is a sleek four-story complex in Songshan Cultural Park, an arts and culture center located in a former tobacco factory in the heart of the city. Whether you’re browsing for books, home...
No. 379號, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Woolloomooloo's quirky name was sourced from a town in Australia, as are the coffee beans used to make its signature "flat white" coffee drink (served in a glass, Aussie style). Opened by a Taiwanese-Australian architect, this popular eatery...
No. 18號, Alley 2, Lane 410, Minzu East Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10491
“Most seafood restaurants in Taiwan have big fish tanks up front. People choose what they want to eat and the chef catches and cooks it. One minute, you see the fish, lobster, or crab in the tank; one minute later, it’s on your plate. Addiction...
