Tacotastic - Best tacos in the US
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
I love tacos and I would love nothing more than to try all these places for the delicious bites.
Save Place
2529 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Whether you roll out of bed at 6 a.m. or 2 p.m., start your day with Austin’s favorite Tex-Mex invention: the breakfast taco. A hometown institution, the Tamale House (5003 Airport Blvd.) serves eggs and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla. At Maria...
Save Place
Scottsdale Vista Estates, Scottsdale, AZ 85266, USA
In downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, there's a new taco place called Barrio Queen Tequileria. They serve more than 50 kinds of tacos, and I wish I could have tried them all. I lingered there yesterday, and enjoyed a long lunch of shrimp and carnitas...
Save Place
119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Mexican-Korean fusion has arrived in the desert! Every few weeks, all the food trucks in Tucson converge in different neighborhoods for a 'food truck roundup' fiesta, and now, Mafooco (the Mexican Asian Food Company) is among them. Folks in ...
Save Place
922 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Unlike Los Angeles (duh) and Chicago (surprising!), New York City doesn't have too much in the way of "authentic" Mexican food outside of Red Hook Ball Fields' local street vendors. Yes, the city is filled with tons of Latino flavor, but when it...
Save Place
2148 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Little known fact: After Los Angeles and Houston, Chicago has the third largest Mexican population in the United States. Unlike those two cities, the praises of its deep Mexican heritage and food have yet to be sung. Consider me, then, the fat guy...
Save Place
6166 N Scottsdale Rd #601, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Tacos. Traditionally Mexican. These days, however, tacos are taking on some new personalities. Though some of the most memorable flavors I've ever had on a corn tortilla are still traditional, (pickled onions, please) there are a few new taco...
Save Place
400 W 2nd St A, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Tacos in Austin are like pizza slices in New York. They’re everywhere. I dined at La Condesa restaurant in buzzing downtown Austin to learn more about quintessential TexMex cuisine. Condesa is known for its hip Latin style and two-story bar...
Save Place
17 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, USA
I'm a huge fan of Cafe Habana. Anytime I'm in SoHo in NYC I try to get a little taste of their special corn...or their fabulous frozen margaritas. I went for brunch and tried their Baja Tacos. Look at how luscious these are! It was all about this...
Save Place
2233 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Conveniently close to Tiger Stadium, Fox Theatre, and many of the best nightlife spots Detroit can offer, Hot Taco is a great choice for post-event satisfaction. It's also excellent for lunch, a snack, dinner, or really any time of day you might...
Save Place
114 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012, USA
New York is definitely one of the food meccas of the world, every restaurant, a living proof of the fusion of cultures that make up this amazing city. One thing you will find here is that some of the best restaurants are not obvious to the eye....
Save Place
2190 Pimmit Dr, Falls Church, VA 22043, USA
Tucked away in a corner of a strip mall off of Pimmitt Drive, Northern Virginia native and Le Cordon Bleu graduate Victor Albisu serves up his take on traditional Mexican street tacos and grilled Latin dishes heavily influenced by his Cuban and...
Save Place
Taqueria El Grullenes is not a destination—is not exactly charming, they don't use special ingredients, and you won't see much on your way there—however it is the best meal for $1.50 I've had state side. Tortillas are made to order and their al...
Save Place
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
They had me at duck confit tacos, the francophile in me couldn't resist! This great local eatery located in La Jolla's Bird Rock Community has something for everyone. There is a nice outdoor area to eat in, as well as a cute bar, and the staff is...
Save Place
2730 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Centro Cocina Mexicana showcases the regional foods of Mexico with fresh ingredients made in-house every day. Here you are likely to find Mexican dishes you have never heard of, all with bright, vibrant flavors. From Oaxacan mole and fish tacos to...
Save Place
267 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
This restaurant feels like you stepped back in time - think Mexico in the 70s. The story goes - it all began in the VW van in Playa del Carmen. Tacombi used to sell tacos out of the van, and now he has a nice, cozy spot in Soho where the van is...
Save Place
12706 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA 90601, USA
This is not your typical bean and cheese burrito joint. Heavily influenced by the cuisine of southern Mexico, Bizarra Capital serves up fresh, flavorful fare with a zip and a zing. There were six of us for dinner, so we got a good sample of the...
Save Place
2809 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Save Place
4215 Sullivant Ave, Columbus, OH 43228, USA
On Sullivant Ave, you'll find a diverse selection of Latin foods, including tortas, pupusas, arepas, and ceviche. Unexpectedly, the fare has been fresh, vibrant, rich, and flavorful almost everywhere I've tried! I've been researching the growing...
Save Place
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
"Puff the Magic Dragon, lived by the sea, and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee" our guide kept on singing this verse as he was pointing out the smokey dragon in front of us, as we visited this wonderful place (viewed from...
Save Place
1130 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Billed as Seattle’s oldest Mexican restaurant, Mama’s Mexican Kitchen is a long-running tradition. It has all the usual Tex-Mex standbys, dripping with cheese: tacos, burritos, quesadillas and enchiladas. Plus, of course, an extensive margarita...
Save Place
5314 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Some say El Camion is the best taco truck in town. With four locations (including a sit-down restaurant), it's easy enough to find out for yourself, although we're partial to the authentic walk-up truck experience. (The trucks have tent seating...
Save Place
1816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Save Place
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
You don't have to cross the border to sample some of the best street foods that Mexico has to offer. Just head over to chef Johnny Hernandez's La Gloria Ice House. La Gloria, one of several San Antonio restaurants from the former Top Chef judge,...
Save Place
5901 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
Buried in the back corner of the Johns Landing neighborhood, the Corbett Fish House caters to a seafood crowd with a longing for the Great Lakes. The restaurant is in the historic Corbett Building and is filled with the charm of a dinner you'd...
Save Place
600 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
There is much ado about Nada, and for good reason. Nada has a great vibe, and serves up some of the finest Mexican cuisine to be had in the Queen City (not to mention offers a lengthy beer list & a number of margarita options). During the summer...
Save Place
Food truck culture is starting to sprout up just about everywhere. Although Baltimore is not quite at the level of Portland food truck culture, it's got a healthy number of staple food trucks with decent followings. One of those is the Gypsy...
Save Place
2115 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
Head to Mexico City Restaurant and Lounge, a Denver staple since 1968, the next time you feel the craving for a delicious taco. It’s a great spot to hit before a Rockies Game. The menu’s loaded up with all kinds of Mexican fare, but skip the...
Save Place
501 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
I've been coming to this local restaurant for four years now and it never fails to satisfy my craving for tacos. I usually order three at a time at $2 each and have at least one left over for lunch the next day. They are huge tacos that look like...
Save Place
919 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201, USA
I did some research before our trip to San Antonio and reached out to some friends that are San Antonio natives. One friend who grew up in San Antonio said that Rolando's Super Taco is the "most authentic place in San Antonio" and we had to agree!...
Save Place
Amazing tacos and drinks! Come early, the line is almost always out the door!
Save Place
50 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Chile en nogada is a poblano chile pepper, stuffed with peccadillo (shredded meat, aromatic diced dried fruit and spices), topped with a walnut-cream sauce and pomegranate seeds. This dish from Puebla is not often found on menus of Mexican...
Save Place
214 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
After a day spent floating down the Russian River, happy hour at Mateo's hit the spot. We grabbed seats at the colorful bar and ordered tacones stuffed with olive oil guacamole and black bean puree with homemade chorizo. I paired the food with a...
Save Place
2400 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Eat at Torchy's Tacos and you might get an addiction. They're ridiculously good and priced between $2.25 and $4.75 a piece. Try the Fried Avocado and The Democrat for a good time. They're open from 7 a.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. on the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25