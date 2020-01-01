T+T
Collected by Stephanie Gerson
Pigeon Point Rd, Trinidad and Tobago
Pigeon Point is one of Tobago's most beautiful beaches. Crystal waters, lush palms and soft white sand make up the beach, while Radical Sports Tobago adds adventure by offering lessons and rentals for kayaking, standup paddle boarding,...
Roxborough, Trinidad and Tobago
Made from Trinitario raised from seed, to tree, to pod, to bean all in the same estate, the sweets from the Tobago Cocoa Estate are unlike any you'll sample anywhere else in the world. Get shown around the grounds, learn the ins and outs of single...
North Coast Road, Maracas Bay Village, Trinidad and Tobago
Shark and Bake is a traditional food of Trinidad & Tobago. The dish features a hearty piece of fried shark on a fried bun, topped with items like cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, tamarind, hot sauce, coleslaw and garlic. Maracas Beach is where you'll...
Long Street, Trinidad and Tobago
For a tiny island like Tobago (overshadowed as it is by its sister island and Caribbean culture juggernaut, Trinidad) there are a surprising number of annual events that draw travelers to its shores from far and wide. The biggest are the Tobago...
Golden Grove, Trinidad and Tobago
The great thing about life on a small island is that there are often singular locations for specific needs and this place is THE place for grabbing the freshest meat on Tobago. Run by a couple proper old ladies who spend the day in an old beach...
44 Coblentz Ave, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
The decor in the 10 individually designed rooms evokes Trinidad’s diverse colonial and South Asian heritage, and the quiet suburban location gives the Coblentz the feel of a residential refuge. The inn’s restaurant, Battimamzelle, is considered...
Overshadowed by the multi-million dollar goat racing track in Buccoo Bay, Tobago, the Bamboo Shed truly lives up to its motto. Taste. Price. Attitude. No Waste. SMILE. Go for doubles, smoked hering, saltfish, bake and more Trini staples after a...
Pigeon Point Rd, Trinidad and Tobago
Buss-Up-Shut is a local dish of Trinidad & Tobago that you can find at any roti shop. This particular buss-up-shut was purchased at the Tobago Curry House located nearby on an unnamed street. Directions: Coming out of Pigeon Point Road you make a...
Main Ridge, Trinidad and Tobago
Main Ride Forest Reserve was established on April 13, 1776, as is on record as the “oldest legally protected forest reserve geared specifically towards a conservation purpose.” It encompasses 9,780 acres of rainforest, and is home to about 220 to...
Speyside, Trinidad and Tobago
Nestled next to the tourist favorite Jemma's Treehouse Restaurant in the northern town of Speyside is a nondescript, orange, beachside spot with a short pitch on its only sign: OPEN 4 LUNCH For my money, this is the spot to hit in Speyside for...
A visit to Gill's Pan Shop in the Curepe neighborhood of Trinidad will allow you to see how steelpans are made, tuned and played. The steelpan is the national instrument of Trinidad, and a very important part of the culture. While the instruments...
Yerette is located on Trinidad in St. Joseph. Here you’ll see hundreds to thousands of hummingbirds flocking to the yard of Theo and his wife, Gloria. The couple have set up over 20 feeders of sugar water to attract the birds, as does their lush...
Newtown, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
While many people visit Maracas Falls on Trinidad, the trail to the waterfall has an alternative path that leads to a set of three tiered pools aptly named "Three Pools." The water is clear, calm and refreshing. I recommend stopping there on the...
Bon Accord Village, Trinidad and Tobago
What is it with kids and pizza? It's like some kind of magic food! And wouldn't you know it, Tobago not only has excellent West Indian fare (roti, doubles, crab and dumplings, etc), it also has some great brick oven pizza at this humble pizza...
Castara, Trinidad and Tobago
Pressed into the leeward side of Tobago between the sea and the steep rise up to the island’s mountainous Main Ridge spine, the tiny village of Castara offers intrepid travelers the essential aspects of the uncommon Caribbean. On the day we...
