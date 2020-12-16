Where are you going?
Sydney's Best Events

Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Sydney Opera House

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the SydneyOpera House was inspired by its dramatic setting on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, a location that’s long been sacred to the native Gadigal people. While construction took 16 years, including...
Sydney in Photos

Sydney NSW, Australia
Aboriginal elder and street performer.
Cockatoo Island

Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
Bondi to Bronte Walk

Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
Hyde Park

Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Colored paper lanterns and twinkling Christmas lights set the stage for the hawker-style Night Noodle Market—the centerpiece of Sydney Good Food Month, held every October. More than 50 stalls selling dumplings, noodles, buns, rolls, wraps and...
