Sydney for the holidays
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I'm excited to be going to Sydney over the Christmas holiday 2012/13. It's one of my favorite places, but it has been too long since I've been there, so I'm making a list of some things I'd like to do while I'm there.
6 Cowper Wharf Roadway, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
A leisurely walk from Sydney's bustling CBD and inside a historical wharf (constructed in 1910 as an industrial wool and cargo handling facility), you find one of my favorite Sydney hotels, the Taj Blue. Located near the botanical gardens–right on...
Poolside @ Bondi Icebergs, 1 Notts Ave, Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Andrew Crabbe serves up honest, scrumptious food at The Crabbe Hole. People watching at this little poolside cafe is equally delicious. Have breakfast here for a real slice of everyday Icebergs. You don't have to pay the pool fees to eat here....
Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Paddington, located about 3 kilometers from the CBD (Central Business District), is one of Sydney's many bohemian inner-city suburbs. The land is associated with the Aboriginal Cadigal people, but traces of their roots are hard to find nowadays....
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
241 Victoria St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
A scoop of Italy in Sydney, this gelato mecca has foodies and bloggers queuing up all week. Go for the salted-caramel-and-white-chocolate gelato, one of the store’s best sellers, or try the “Poached Figs in Marsala” flavor,...
Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
Since Surry Hills was an industrial and commercial center early on, it seems like there’s a pub on nearly every corner. The Norfolk recently got a makeover. It’s a funky little place with great photos on the wall, an internal courtyard, tacos on...
2 Raper St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances....
199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
60 Riley St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
“Our restaurant’s dining room is rustic, and we hope it feels warm and inviting, like you’re visiting our home.”—Luke Nguyen
49 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
F5, Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
A really nice casual Italian eatery for lunch or dinner. It's connected with the retail store, one of four in Sydney. Can be easy to miss, it's downstairs. Chef Brendan Wale serves up some fantastic pasta.
98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050, Australia
Part motorcycle shop, part surf lifestyle brand, Deus ex Machina is hard to define, and that’s how owner Dare Jennings likes it.
Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Overlooking iconic Bondi Beach, Icebergs is arguably Sydney’s most scenic restaurant. The food, from local shrimp to braised beef cheeks, lives up to the setting. 1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach, 61/(0) 2-9365-9000. This appeared in the August/September...
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
The design showroom of power couple Russel Koskela and Sasha Titchkosky sells their custom furniture as well as a range of housewares made in Australia. Koskela also runs such craft workshops as coil weaving, screen printing, and shibori dyeing.
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
