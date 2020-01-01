Sydney and Melbourne
Poolside @ Bondi Icebergs, 1 Notts Ave, Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Andrew Crabbe serves up honest, scrumptious food at The Crabbe Hole. People watching at this little poolside cafe is equally delicious. Have breakfast here for a real slice of everyday Icebergs. You don't have to pay the pool fees to eat here....
Lavender St, Lavender Bay NSW 2060, Australia
Over the past 15 years, Wendy Whiteley (known as the "goddess muse" and wife of one of Australia's most famous artists, Brett Whiteley) has lovingly restored a once derelict piece of land, owned by the NSW Rail Corporation. It's a magical place to...
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
When you need a break from all the laneways and urbanscapes, head to the sprawling Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Here, 93 acres of landscaped gardens feature more than 10,000 species of native and exotic flora species. On sunny days, locals tend...
Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
This is the preferred way from Flinders Station on the north side of the river over to the Crown Complex on the south. As soon as you get to the south side, there is a bike rack on your left with Melbourne Ride Share bikes. It's a good place to...
135 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Although this is a franchise (there's one in the Lower East Side of Manhattan), it's worth a stop for the pork meatballs and burrata. The staff is friendly, and it's a good option when you can't bear the wait at nearby Chin Chin.
215 Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Caffe e Torta is a nice little place for breakfast or lunch, operated by a charming family. All four of us in our party enjoyed breakfast. I loved my poached eggs and smoked salmon. The cafe is located at the end of the Royal Arcade, at Little...
125 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
One of the best places to enjoy Thai food in Melbourne is Chin Chin, which also serves local wines (they have Old World wine options, too). Chin Chin doesn't take reservations, but there are plenty of places to wet your whistle (or change your...
180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006, Australia
Stroll the laneways or visit one of the many museums; Melbourne is the city for art lovers. The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is Melbourne’s most well-known art gallery. It has a free permanent collection and regularly hosts major...
