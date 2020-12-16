Sydney
Collected by Denise P
Rocks Market by moonlight
Art Gallery Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The Australian collection here includes almost 19,000 pieces ranging from paintings and decorative arts to modern photography, pop art, and screen-printing. The Yiribana Gallery is renowned for some of the best permanent and rotating exhibits of...
71A MacLeay St, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia
Sydney is only just getting into the wine-bar-with-fantastic-food thing, but so far it's doing it extremely well. The new digs of sommelier and local wine expert Nick Hildebrandt and chef Brent Savage (the pair also own the more serious Bentley...
98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050, Australia
Deus Café is located next door to Deus Ex Machina, one of the coolest motorcycle stores on the planet. The café has a great vibe, plus you'll find straight forward, delicious and affordable food here. But this 'House of Simple Pleasures' offers...
241 Victoria St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
A scoop of Italy in Sydney, this gelato mecca has foodies and bloggers queuing up all week. Go for the salted-caramel-and-white-chocolate gelato, one of the store’s best sellers, or try the “Poached Figs in Marsala” flavor,...
George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Bridge St &, Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
This sculpture was commissioned for the Museum of Sydney and developed by an indigenous and non-indigenous artist working together: Fiona Foley and Janet Laurence. The name of the sculpture comes from an essay by historian Rhys Jones, 1985: "…the...
F5, Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
A really nice casual Italian eatery for lunch or dinner. It's connected with the retail store, one of four in Sydney. Can be easy to miss, it's downstairs. Chef Brendan Wale serves up some fantastic pasta.
199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
