Sydney
Collected by Elena Krause
List View
Map View
Save Place
Shelly Beach, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
If you're a beach lover like me, you'll be overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of Sydney's shores. Shelly Beach in the suburb of Manly is protected from wind and waves, making it great for swimming and snorkeling. (Snorkel challenge: find the...
Save Place
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
Save Place
Save Place
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
Save Place
Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
Save Place
Sydney NSW, Australia
Save Place
Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Past independent bookshops, theaters, boutiques, and terraced houses, the once-derelict Paddington Reservoir debuted in 2009 as a beautiful Roman-style hanging garden. Start your stroll on Oxford Street. This appeared in the August/September 2013...
Save Place
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Save Place
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Save Place
152-156 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s small bar epidemic is at its peak, and no lane or alleyway is safe from its symptoms. Needless to say, Sydneysiders are finding it hard to keep up with the dizzying number of small bars opening after recent changes to the city’s...
Save Place
1d Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Named for the wife of Governor Lachlan Macquarie, who presided over New South Wales in the early 1800s, this site provides one of the most spectacular views in town. Find the historic carved-rock ledge in the Royal Botanic Garden, east of the...
Save Place
1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Take a trip Down Under to Australia’s gateway state, New South Wales, home to the iconic city of Sydney. With its picturesque harbor and stunning beaches blending intoxicatingly with a world-class, bustling city, Sydney is the perfect snapshot of...
Save Place
Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
There are certain touristy things that one must do while traveling. And some places are so great that even locals flock to them despite the fact that they're heavily trodden. The Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House is one of those places. There...
Save Place
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Save Place
Shop 11, The Strand Arcade, 412-414 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
This bite-size coffee stand in the Victorian-era Strand Arcade building downtown is perfect for a midday lift. Run by the team behind Coffee Alchemy in Marrickville, Gumption serves coffee and only coffee (no food). Six single-origin bean...
Save Place
Manly NSW 2095, Australia
From Shelly Beach in Manly, the path climbs a flight of stairs surrounded by jungle foliage before alternating between idyllic neighborhoods, clifftop bushland, secluded beaches, and more rainforest. Along the way, you’ll see tropical...
Save Place
N Steyne, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
Just a 45 minute ferry ride from Circular Quay in Sydney, Manley is a nice change of scenery. the town is on a narrow stip of land between the bay and the ocean. This view is of the walkway that runs alongside the ocean beach.
Save Place
29/43-45 E Esplanade, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
One of the pioneers of the Sydney craft beer scene, 4 Pines opened in 2008 in a space that overlooks the shores and famous Norfolk pine trees of Manly Beach—one of the city's dreamiest locations for a brewery. The upstairs brewpub serves the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News The Real Story Behind Venice’s Newly Crystal-Clear Canals
- 2 Travel News Quarantine. Self-Isolation. Lockdown. Shelter in Place. What’s the Difference?
- 3 Travel News Virtual Museum Tours, Performances, and Tutorials to Keep You (and Your Kids) Entertained at Home
- 4 Air Travel TSA Just Made Some Major Changes to Its Rules Due to Coronavirus
- 5 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Locked-Down Countries