Sydney

Collected by Billy Cheng
Featherdale Wildlife Park

Similar to a goat-laden American petting zoo, visitors at Featherdale Park can purchase a cone of feed and coax kangaroos, wallabies, and emus over to eat out of their hands. Featherdale is home to one of the area's largest private collections of...
Sydney Opera House

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the SydneyOpera House was inspired by its dramatic setting on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, a location that’s long been sacred to the native Gadigal people. While construction took 16 years, including...
Bondi to Bronte Walk

Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
The Australian Heritage Hotel

100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Send anyone to The Rocks, Sydney's most historic neighborhood, and they're bound to end up at The Australian Heritage Hotel, a local institution. Not only is this the place to be on ANZAC and Australia days, but it's a great spot to spend a Sunday...
Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Bourke Street Bakery Surry Hills

633 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Queues consistently spill out onto the footpath at this little corner shop. A rusted metalwork sign above the tiny bakery café, situated on the leafy Bourke Street Surry Hills, reads ‘Boulangerie’. The creme brulee tarts are locally famous, and...
Carriageworks

245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
Hyde Park Barracks Museum

Queens Square, Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Since opening in 1819, Australia’s first barracks has housed British convicts, female immigrants, destitute elderly women, courtrooms, and government offices until it was finally declared a museum in 1979. During a twice-daily tour, or with...
Koskela

1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
The design showroom of power couple Russel Koskela and Sasha Titchkosky sells their custom furniture as well as a range of housewares made in Australia. Koskela also runs such craft workshops as coil weaving, screen printing, and shibori dyeing.
Collector Store

473 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Mixing local clothing brands with boutique housewares from around the world, the Collector Store will inspire new ideas for your home or wardrobe. The front of the shop is dedicated to such Australian brands as Something Else, Secret Squirrel,...
Surry Hills Markets

Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
The Rocks Markets

George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
Bondi Beach Farmers Market

Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Just one block from Bondi Beach, the Saturday farmers market is a colorful scene of fruits, vegetables, bread loaves, popsicles, canned goods, and unique food vendors such as the Veggie Patch, run out of a wood-paneled caravan. Other highlights...
The Grounds of Alexandria

7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
Bondi Markets

Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
In the same location as the Bondi Beach Farmers Market, a flea market takes over every Sunday hawking vintage clothing, framed photographs and paintings, textiles and pillows, sunglasses, Deus ex Machina and Critical Slide Society surfwear,...
Kirribilli Art & Design Market

Kirribilli Neighbourhood Centre Alfred Street North, Kirribilli NSW 2061, Australia
On the second Sunday of the month, this makers faire spreads through the Burton Street Tunnel and out into view of the Harbour Bridge. Stalls range from vintage clothing and discount jewelry to blown glass and handmade ceramics. Once you're done...
The Finders Keepers Market

Locomotive St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Twice yearly in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, the Finders Keepers Market brings more than 150 design and art stalls from local and national makers. The Sydney event is currently held one weekend in June and another in December at Australian...
Harbour Bridge Pylon Lookout

Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
I love finding Love Locks all over the world. Sydney did not disappoint with a collection on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with a perfect view of the Opera House.
Blue Mountains

Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
More Details >

