Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
There are certain touristy things that one must do while traveling. And some places are so great that even locals flock to them despite the fact that they're heavily trodden. The Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House is one of those places. There...
Bradleys Head Rd, Mosman NSW 2088, Australia
Travelers should visit Taronga Zoo as much forits harbor views asfor the 4,000 resident animals (who get to see them all day long). Ferry 15 minutes from Circular Quay and take an optional Sky Safari cable car, included in the ticket price, and...
1d Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Named for the wife of Governor Lachlan Macquarie, who presided over New South Wales in the early 1800s, this site provides one of the most spectacular views in town. Find the historic carved-rock ledge in the Royal Botanic Garden, east of the...
Lavender Bay NSW 2060, Australia
Once called Hulk Bay after the prison ship that was moored here, the Sydney suburb is now known for stately homes and amazing harbor views. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Lavender St, Lavender Bay NSW 2060, Australia
Over the past 15 years, Wendy Whiteley (known as the "goddess muse" and wife of one of Australia's most famous artists, Brett Whiteley) has lovingly restored a once derelict piece of land, owned by the NSW Rail Corporation. It's a magical place to...
Greycliffe Ave, Vaucluse NSW 2030, Australia
One of many hidden harbor beaches beloved by locals, this family-friendly stretch of sand is located in the tony neighborhood of Vaucluse and has sublime water views. There's swimming in the calm, balmy waters of Shark Beach (don't let the name...
F4, Castlereagh St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
You’d be forgiven for thinking this place is a tourist trap like every other revolving “sky tower” in the world. And the upstairs Sydney Tower Eye Observation Deck and Skywalk is, with one difference: the harbor view, which...
31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Rear Bldg, Bondi Pavilion, off Campell Pde (opp, Beach Rd, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Every January, this traveling short film festival kicks off at the Bondi Beach Pavilion and spends about nine days introducing moviegoers to Academy-accredited Australian and international films that include music videos, animations,...
Warumbul Rd, Royal National Park NSW 2233, Australia
Carved by ocean inlets that meet vertical cliffs, Sydney is a city that's defined by nature. And in less than an hour, travelers can visit Royal National Park to the south, the world’s second oldest national park, established in 1879. "The Royal,"...
19 Kent St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
One of Sydney’s oldest “hotels” (watering holes with rooms), this Rocks favorite was built out of convict-quarried sandstone in the 1830s and ’40s. The Lord Nelson added a brewery in 1987 and now produces English-style...
Cowper Wharf Road &, Dowling St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
140 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Set on the western side of Circular Quay, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) is the country’s leading institution for modern art. While access to touring international exhibitions from the likes of Tatsuo Miyajima and Annie Leibovitz...
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Corner Pyrmont Bridge Road &, Bank St, Sydney NSW 2009, Australia
The Sydney Fish Market hosts the largest daily fish auction in the southern hemisphere. That means about 2,700 crates (or 50-55 tons) of more than 100 species of the freshest catch from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands is sold every...
1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Aquariums are a must for ocean lovers. Yes, Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium is located in the touristy hub of Darling Harbour, but the unique species and ecosystems that you can view make it hard to pass up. Take Dugong Island, an underwater shipwreck...
Bondi Pavilion, Shop 1, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Sydney NSW 2026, Australia
This is about as close as it gets to a bar on the beach in Sydney. Unfortunately, the ground is not sand, but there are umbrellas and lights and open-air views of the ocean. Inside, the place feels like a thumping Mexican cantina, especially when...
Sydney NSW, Australia
Aboriginal elder and street performer.
1 Military Rd, Watsons Bay NSW 2030, Australia
Blending a Hamptons, yacht club, and beach cantina vibe, this hotel is a favorite for dining, drinking, and staying along the eastern harborfront. The multilevel Beach Club was redesigned in fall of 2013 to include a take-away fish and chips...
241 Victoria St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
A scoop of Italy in Sydney, this gelato mecca has foodies and bloggers queuing up all week. Go for the salted-caramel-and-white-chocolate gelato, one of the store’s best sellers, or try the “Poached Figs in Marsala” flavor,...
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
633 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Queues consistently spill out onto the footpath at this little corner shop. A rusted metalwork sign above the tiny bakery café, situated on the leafy Bourke Street Surry Hills, reads ‘Boulangerie’. The creme brulee tarts are locally famous, and...
141/143 Macpherson St, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
Three Blue Ducks draws a queue of Bronte beachgoers every weekend for its famous orange yogurt pancakes and scrambled eggs with black sausage. Besides the friendly staff, graffiti-meets-indie-music vibe (especially cool at dinner), and the...
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
471 Bronte Rd, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
For many Sydneysiders, swimming in the ocean is a daily cleanse. There's a seawater pool at just about every beach, so even ocean-fearing travelers can get a taste of the salty lifestyle without worries of waves or worse (sharks?). Bronte Baths,...
2 Raper St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances....
Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Colored paper lanterns and twinkling Christmas lights set the stage for the hawker-style Night Noodle Market—the centerpiece of Sydney Good Food Month, held every October. More than 50 stalls selling dumplings, noodles, buns, rolls, wraps and...
Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
28 Sir Thomas Mitchell Rd, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Nestled among palms and frangipani (plumeria) trees is a secret B&B tucked just far enough away from the bustle of Bondi Beach. This former schoolhouse is tastefully adorned with antiques and Australian works of art and consists of three suites,...
Sydney NSW, Australia
Manly NSW 2095, Australia
From Shelly Beach in Manly, the path climbs a flight of stairs surrounded by jungle foliage before alternating between idyllic neighborhoods, clifftop bushland, secluded beaches, and more rainforest. Along the way, you’ll see tropical...
100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
