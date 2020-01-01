Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sydney

Collected by Jason Gerdes
List View
Map View
Save Place

Sydney Opera House

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the SydneyOpera House was inspired by its dramatic setting on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, a location that’s long been sacred to the native Gadigal people. While construction took 16 years, including...
More Details >
Save Place

The Australian Heritage Hotel

100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Send anyone to The Rocks, Sydney's most historic neighborhood, and they're bound to end up at The Australian Heritage Hotel, a local institution. Not only is this the place to be on ANZAC and Australia days, but it's a great spot to spend a Sunday...
More Details >
Save Place

Queen Victoria Building

Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The Queen Victoria Building has been central to culture and commerce in Sydney since 1898. Covering a full city block with the Town Hall train station entrance on the ground floor, it’s hard to miss and easy to get to. For a perfect Sunday in ...
More Details >
Save Place

Opera Bar

Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
There are certain touristy things that one must do while traveling. And some places are so great that even locals flock to them despite the fact that they're heavily trodden. The Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House is one of those places. There...
More Details >
Save Place

Burrows Park

The hike from Coogee Beach to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, is one of the best urban paths I have experienced. Although you're never far from the city, the walk feels quite scenic at times, and the many beaches you come across along the way...
More Details >
Save Place

Eveleigh Farmers’ Market

245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the Eveleigh Railyards with regional produce, artisan breads, cheeses, jams, fresh coffee, and flowers. 243 Wilson St., Eveleigh, 61/(0) 2-9209-4735. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
More Details >
Save Place

Paddington District

Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Past independent bookshops, theaters, boutiques, and terraced houses, the once-derelict Paddington Reservoir debuted in 2009 as a beautiful Roman-style hanging garden. Start your stroll on Oxford Street. This appeared in the August/September 2013...
More Details >
Save Place

4 Pines BrewPub

29/43-45 E Esplanade, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
One of the pioneers of the Sydney craft beer scene, 4 Pines opened in 2008 in a space that overlooks the shores and famous Norfolk pine trees of Manly Beach—one of the city's dreamiest locations for a brewery. The upstairs brewpub serves the whole...
More Details >
Save Place

Harts Pub

Essex St & Gloucester Street, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
You can't go down a single street in the Rocks, Sydney's oldest neighborhood, without finding a great pub. Many have quite the history and story to tell. Harts Pub is home to the Rocks Brewing Company, which offers craft brews on 12 rotating taps....
More Details >
Save Place

The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel

19 Kent St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
One of Sydney’s oldest “hotels” (watering holes with rooms), this Rocks favorite was built out of convict-quarried sandstone in the 1830s and ’40s. The Lord Nelson added a brewery in 1987 and now produces English-style...
More Details >
Save Place

Batch Brewing Company

44 Sydenham Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204, Australia
Sydney's Inner West is in the midst of a craft beer revolution. Batch Brewing Company was opened by two American expats in the winter of 2013. Not surprising, their flagship beer is an American West Coast Pale Ale, but other options include the...
More Details >
Save Place

Royal Albert Hotel

140 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Standing in its current location since 1927, the Royal Albert Hotel was formerly known as the Jam Tin for the container behind the bar that held patron tabs, some of them quite hefty. Today, the Royal Albert continues this legacy of hospitality,...
More Details >
Save Place

Young Henrys

76 Wilford St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
This young brewery in the heart of the eclectic Newtown district is dedicated to the English beer and cider making techniques of the past. Tradition shows in all three of the brewery's core ales—the Hop Ale, the Natural Lager, and the Real Ale—as...
More Details >
Save Place

The Local Taphouse

122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
In 2008, the old Palace Hotel building in Darlinghurst reopened as a 1920s European-style pub called The Local Taphouse. It's the second instalment of a renowned Melbourne brewpub of the same name. Armed with the knowledge culled from research...
More Details >
Save Place

Brown Sugar

106 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Run by a brother and sister duo, Brown Sugar is a small place with big flavor. Four seasonal menus (breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner) plus heaps of chalkboard specials are inspired by the freshest local ingredients. Early morning favorites...
More Details >
Save Place

Lox Stock & Barrel

140 Glenayr Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and you can expect house-boiled bagels, local ingredients, and friendly service. Owned by the pair behind Brown Sugar around the corner, Lox Stock is gaining a following for its New York deli fare: bagel...
More Details >
Save Place

Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta

75-79 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
The Harris Farms retail center that began openings in 2013 has a few additions for 2014, the first being the highly-anticipated Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta owned by Iceberg's Maurice Terzini. Terzini hired a pizza chef from Naples, who cooks...
More Details >
Save Place

Speakeasy

83 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
This intimate restaurant is not quite a speakeasy, but it's warm and inviting like the den of a friend's home. Asian-style lanterns and candles, cushy chairs, decorative pillows, and provocative artwork all add to the ambience. The menu has a long...
More Details >
Save Place

Mary’s Newtown

6 Mary St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Like many of the hippest bars in town, Mary’s is intentionally hard to find. As you make your way down King Street, hang a right on Mary Street and look for a bar on the left with no sign and a rocker crowd. Inside the two-story tavern, a...
More Details >
Save Place

The Grounds of Alexandria

7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
More Details >
Save Place

Brewtown Newtown

6-8 O'Connell St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Opened in a brick-walled space that used to be a favorite local bookstore, Brewtown is the latest venture by Simon Triggs and Charles Cameron, who met while working as managers for the coffee company Toby Estate. The coffee is what you'd expect...
More Details >
Save Place

Paramount Coffee Project

80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
A new addition to the old Paramount studios building—also occupied by the Golden Age Cinema and Bar downstairs—the Paramount Coffee Project is just as its name suggests. It's a concept café that sources great beans from all over the world and...
More Details >
Save Place

Reuben Hills

61 Albion St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
In a converted warehouse decked out with white and blue tiles and colored LED light strips, Reuben Hills prepares house-roasted, single-origin coffee three ways (filter, cold-brew, and espresso) and hosts cupping and tasting sessions every Friday...
More Details >
Save Place

Campos Coffee

193 Missenden Rd, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
What started in 2002 as a little café tucked into a Newtown laneway, Campos has become one of the biggest household names in Australian specialty coffee. The company's success stems from its simple but ambitious mission: to buy, roast and serve...
More Details >
Save Place

Bourke Street Bakery Surry Hills

633 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Queues consistently spill out onto the footpath at this little corner shop. A rusted metalwork sign above the tiny bakery café, situated on the leafy Bourke Street Surry Hills, reads ‘Boulangerie’. The creme brulee tarts are locally famous, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Art Gallery of New South Wales

Art Gallery Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The Australian collection here includes almost 19,000 pieces ranging from paintings and decorative arts to modern photography, pop art, and screen-printing. The Yiribana Gallery is renowned for some of the best permanent and rotating exhibits of...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World