Sydney
Collected by Jason Gerdes
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
There are certain touristy things that one must do while traveling. And some places are so great that even locals flock to them despite the fact that they're heavily trodden. The Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House is one of those places. There...
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the Eveleigh Railyards with regional produce, artisan breads, cheeses, jams, fresh coffee, and flowers. 243 Wilson St., Eveleigh, 61/(0) 2-9209-4735. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Past independent bookshops, theaters, boutiques, and terraced houses, the once-derelict Paddington Reservoir debuted in 2009 as a beautiful Roman-style hanging garden. Start your stroll on Oxford Street. This appeared in the August/September 2013...
29/43-45 E Esplanade, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
One of the pioneers of the Sydney craft beer scene, 4 Pines opened in 2008 in a space that overlooks the shores and famous Norfolk pine trees of Manly Beach—one of the city's dreamiest locations for a brewery. The upstairs brewpub serves the whole...
Essex St & Gloucester Street, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
You can't go down a single street in the Rocks, Sydney's oldest neighborhood, without finding a great pub. Many have quite the history and story to tell. Harts Pub is home to the Rocks Brewing Company, which offers craft brews on 12 rotating taps....
19 Kent St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
One of Sydney’s oldest “hotels” (watering holes with rooms), this Rocks favorite was built out of convict-quarried sandstone in the 1830s and ’40s. The Lord Nelson added a brewery in 1987 and now produces English-style...
44 Sydenham Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204, Australia
Sydney's Inner West is in the midst of a craft beer revolution. Batch Brewing Company was opened by two American expats in the winter of 2013. Not surprising, their flagship beer is an American West Coast Pale Ale, but other options include the...
140 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Standing in its current location since 1927, the Royal Albert Hotel was formerly known as the Jam Tin for the container behind the bar that held patron tabs, some of them quite hefty. Today, the Royal Albert continues this legacy of hospitality,...
76 Wilford St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
This young brewery in the heart of the eclectic Newtown district is dedicated to the English beer and cider making techniques of the past. Tradition shows in all three of the brewery's core ales—the Hop Ale, the Natural Lager, and the Real Ale—as...
122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
In 2008, the old Palace Hotel building in Darlinghurst reopened as a 1920s European-style pub called The Local Taphouse. It's the second instalment of a renowned Melbourne brewpub of the same name. Armed with the knowledge culled from research...
106 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Run by a brother and sister duo, Brown Sugar is a small place with big flavor. Four seasonal menus (breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner) plus heaps of chalkboard specials are inspired by the freshest local ingredients. Early morning favorites...
140 Glenayr Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and you can expect house-boiled bagels, local ingredients, and friendly service. Owned by the pair behind Brown Sugar around the corner, Lox Stock is gaining a following for its New York deli fare: bagel...
75-79 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
The Harris Farms retail center that began openings in 2013 has a few additions for 2014, the first being the highly-anticipated Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta owned by Iceberg's Maurice Terzini. Terzini hired a pizza chef from Naples, who cooks...
83 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
This intimate restaurant is not quite a speakeasy, but it's warm and inviting like the den of a friend's home. Asian-style lanterns and candles, cushy chairs, decorative pillows, and provocative artwork all add to the ambience. The menu has a long...
6 Mary St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Like many of the hippest bars in town, Mary’s is intentionally hard to find. As you make your way down King Street, hang a right on Mary Street and look for a bar on the left with no sign and a rocker crowd. Inside the two-story tavern, a...
7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
6-8 O'Connell St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Opened in a brick-walled space that used to be a favorite local bookstore, Brewtown is the latest venture by Simon Triggs and Charles Cameron, who met while working as managers for the coffee company Toby Estate. The coffee is what you'd expect...
80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
A new addition to the old Paramount studios building—also occupied by the Golden Age Cinema and Bar downstairs—the Paramount Coffee Project is just as its name suggests. It's a concept café that sources great beans from all over the world and...
61 Albion St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
In a converted warehouse decked out with white and blue tiles and colored LED light strips, Reuben Hills prepares house-roasted, single-origin coffee three ways (filter, cold-brew, and espresso) and hosts cupping and tasting sessions every Friday...
193 Missenden Rd, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
What started in 2002 as a little café tucked into a Newtown laneway, Campos has become one of the biggest household names in Australian specialty coffee. The company's success stems from its simple but ambitious mission: to buy, roast and serve...
633 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Queues consistently spill out onto the footpath at this little corner shop. A rusted metalwork sign above the tiny bakery café, situated on the leafy Bourke Street Surry Hills, reads ‘Boulangerie’. The creme brulee tarts are locally famous, and...
Art Gallery Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The Australian collection here includes almost 19,000 pieces ranging from paintings and decorative arts to modern photography, pop art, and screen-printing. The Yiribana Gallery is renowned for some of the best permanent and rotating exhibits of...
