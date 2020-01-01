Where are you going?
Sydney

Collected by Leyla Murat
Featherdale Wildlife Park

Similar to a goat-laden American petting zoo, visitors at Featherdale Park can purchase a cone of feed and coax kangaroos, wallabies, and emus over to eat out of their hands. Featherdale is home to one of the area's largest private collections of...
Cooee Art Gallery

31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
Clark Park

Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
Bondi to Bronte Walk

Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
The Australian Heritage Hotel

100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Send anyone to The Rocks, Sydney's most historic neighborhood, and they're bound to end up at The Australian Heritage Hotel, a local institution. Not only is this the place to be on ANZAC and Australia days, but it's a great spot to spend a Sunday...
Queen Victoria Building

Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The Queen Victoria Building has been central to culture and commerce in Sydney since 1898. Covering a full city block with the Town Hall train station entrance on the ground floor, it’s hard to miss and easy to get to. For a perfect Sunday in ...
Bondi Icebergs Club

Sydney NSW, Australia
Contributed by Beth Egan AFAR EXPERIENCES SYDNEY ATTENDEE Overlooking Bondi Beach, this hotspot from Melbourne restaurateur Maurice Terzini is THE place to take in the surf scene below. The décor is beach-chic (rattan chairs, white walls,...
Royal Botanic Garden

Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Carriageworks

245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
Taronga Zoo

Bradleys Head Rd, Mosman NSW 2088, Australia
Travelers should visit Taronga Zoo as much forits harbor views asfor the 4,000 resident animals (who get to see them all day long). Ferry 15 minutes from Circular Quay and take an optional Sky Safari cable car, included in the ticket price, and...
Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
White Rabbit Gallery

30 Balfour St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
This four-level gallery holds a large collection of contemporary Chinese art. An airy teahouse serves housemade dumplings and loose-leaf oolong. 30 Balfour St., Chippendale, 61/(0) 2-8399-2867. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue....
