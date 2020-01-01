Switzerland
Collected by Jaden
List View
Map View
Save Place
Rue de la Confédération 3, 1204 Genève, Switzerland
One of Geneva's most prestigious chocolate stores in the world is the Du Rhône Chocolatier in Geneva where manager Madame Liliane Fumex and staff hold court over an artisanal process that's been luring chocoholics, including some rich and famous...
Save Place
Joe and I took the scenic GoldenPass train from Montreux (the unofficial capital of the Lavaux region) to Interlaken. The train links Lake Geneva with central Switzerland via the Bernese Oberland and the entire trip takes about six hours. Our...
Save Place
7477 Filisur, Switzerland
Narrow gauge railway fans will be in heaven on The Glacier Express, a scenic train connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz. The 7 hour railway journey across 291 bridges, through 91 tunnels, and over the Oberalp Pass is operated jointly by the...
Save Place
Maloja Pass, 7516 Bregaglia, Switzerland
The Swiss Post Bus Company, with its distinctive cheery yellow public buses, is the largest and best known in the country. "Post Bus" means buses stop in local towns with post offices—so you get to see a lot of the country with locals, who use the...
Save Place
Ascona, Switzerland
Ascona, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, has swaying palm trees and a mild climate, and is Switzerland's lowest-lying town (643 feet above sea level). The lakeside promenade (Lungolago) offers a Mediterranean feel with streetside cafés, warm...
Save Place
Carved by glaciers thousands of years ago, the steep and rocky Bavona Valley in the canton of Ticino is famous for its dramatic alpine scenery as well as for the fact that there is no electricity grid there. The power in the valley is from solar...
Save Place
Switzerland
Switzerland’s mountains are the cornerstone of its beauty, and a great way to take in scenery is by train. The GoldenPass panoramic line allows passengers to gaze through its huge glass windows at the sprawling Alps. The route heads through...
Save Place
Mischistrasse 23, 3906 Saas-Fee, Switzerland
For a different view of Saas-Fee, tackle the ropes course in the town's Adventure Forest. Four courses increase in their degree of difficulty with obstacles ranging from monkey bars to tight rope walks. The last two sections are a true test of...
Save Place
St Moritz, Switzerland
In a country full of swanky resort towns, St. Moritz takes the crown with its wide array of five-star hotels, designer stores, and award-winning restaurants. The town is also home to such exciting activities as skijoring and ice cricket, which...
Save Place
Col du Pillon, Route du Pillon 253, 1865 Les Diablerets, Switzerland
The vast wilderness of Glacier 3000 continues to beguile visitors year after year. While you can ski here, most take a snow cat or dog sled across the plateau, or hike to the precipices and look down on the surrounding area. Glacier 3000 is also...
Save Place
Sils im Engadin/Segl, Switzerland
“Philosophy, as I have so far understood and lived it, means living voluntarily among ice and high mountains—seeking out everything strange and questionable in existence...” Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher, famously spent a long period...
Save Place
Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Save Place
Gimmelwald, 3826 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Gimmelwald is a tiny farm community in the mountains above the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Hiking from here begins on nearly vertical trails along grassy pastureland. I've never hiked in a more beautiful place than this, where the view across the narrow...
Save Place
Piz Gloria, 3825 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
From the Lauterbrunnen Valley south of Interlaken, you can take a series of cable cars up to the peak of the Schilthorn, across from the Jungfrau massif in the Bernese Alps. Silent, effortless, costly, and worth every Swiss Franc, you float up...
Save Place
Lac de Joux, Switzerland
Situated on the border with France in the Vaud Jura, Lac de Joux is one of the biggest natural ice rinks in Europe. Thousands flock there when the lake freezes over, and the misty evening air and mountains create a dreamlike scene reminiscent of a...
Save Place
1636 Broc, Switzerland
Switzerland is, and always will be, synonymous with the finest, smoothest, and above all, most delicious chocolate on earth. No wonder then that the Swiss indulge in this luxury more than any other country in the world. While each town creates its...
Save Place
Ovronnaz, 1911 Leytron, Switzerland
When the Romans arrived here in 15 b.c.e., they brought their thermal bath culture, and you can still see the ruins. But newer bains thermaux also abound. The village of Saillon has a Rivière Thermale, like a water park’s lazy river, lined with...
Save Place
Schweizerhofquai 2, 6004 Luzern, Switzerland
Max Chocolatier, a boutique chocolate shop in the heart of Lucerne, creates exquisite hand-made chocolate that is meant to be savored. The store is located on a high-end shopping street near the lake. While I normally don't gravitate to "fancy"...
Save Place
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
Save Place
Foroglio, 6690 Cevio, Switzerland
The Bavona Valley, in the Swiss-Italian region, is a true exhibition of nature’s power. There are many walking paths through meadows, and trails alongside rivers are interwoven between fascinating rock formations. Make sure you see the...
Save Place
Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
Save Place
For blissful trails sounded only by the dongs of cow bells and surrounded by imposing iconic mountains, head to Villars-sur-Ollon in the Vaud Alps. This typical Swiss town, a bustling ski resort during the winter, offers several stunning summer...
Save Place
Rte de la Croix-de-Coeur 28, 1918 Riddes, Switzerland
While Switzerland’s luxurious, modern cities exemplify its affluence, it’s high up in the mountains where the country’s traditions lie. To experience authentic Alpine life, travel up to La Tzoumaz in Valais and hike the senses...
Save Place
Furka Pass, 3999 Obergoms, Switzerland
Leave it to James Bond to imprint his image (and his Aston Martin) on one of the most memorable hairpin-turn scenic drives in the world. Sean Connery's pursuit of Bond baddie Goldfinger in the film of the same name took place on the Furka Pass....
Save Place
Place de la Gare 1, 2103 Val-de-Travers, Switzerland
The canton of Neuchâtel is delightful territory for keen walkers, the best of which is a quite spectacular natural basin (cirque). Creux-du-Van can be approached by car from the Val de Travers, a spot of wondrous beauty where Genevan philosopher...
Save Place
3910 Saas-Grund, Switzerland
If mountain biking sounds a bit too extreme take to the trails on a monster scooter. The scooter version of a Big Wheels, it has extra large tires that provides stability but still allows you to pick up speed and brake like a mountain bike. From...
Save Place
1946 Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland
Up until 2004, Switzerland’s iconic furry friends—St. Bernard dogs—were bred at this monastery and hospice. While the canines have been relocated, the Great St. Bernard Hospice, which sits on a barren, treeless plane at 8,100 feet, is still an...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever