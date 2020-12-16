Switzerland
Collected by Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
THE ALPS!!! I spent a summer here when I was in college...and my mind will forever travel back to those heady days, hiking and taking the train around this efficient, small yet awe-inspiring country...
Save Place
Hérémence, Switzerland
High in the Alps, at 2365m/7759ft above sea level, at the head of the Dixence Valley, stands the Grande Dixence Dam. 285m/935ft tall, it's the highest dam in Europe and the largest of its kind in the world; by volume, it's larger than the Great...
Save Place
Gruyères, Switzerland
Could there be a more glorious setting for a cheese's origin? These pastures surrounding a hilltop village (Gruyères) crowned with a castle (the Château de Gruyères), happy Swiss cows grazing with views of the Alps all around,...
Save Place
Mürren, 3825 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
More so than most places, Switzerland offers serious skiers the chance to fly down unblemished mountainsides—especially in Mürren. The town is blessed with powder-packed bowls that maintain fresh snow for days after a big fall, drawing backcountry...
Save Place
Lucerne, Switzerland
Throughout Luzern, so many of the buildings have crazy, wild paintings all over them. Loving it! Wish more buildings in Brisbane were like this!
Save Place
Piz Gloria, 3825 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
From the Lauterbrunnen Valley south of Interlaken, you can take a series of cable cars up to the peak of the Schilthorn, across from the Jungfrau massif in the Bernese Alps. Silent, effortless, costly, and worth every Swiss Franc, you float up...
Save Place
Neuchâtel, Switzerland
"Un autre enfant, une autre fenêtre!--Another kid, another window!" Check out the second floor of this Renaissance building. Local legend in Neuchâtel says that when construction on this house began, the architect had six children. As the work...
Save Place
Valbella, 7077 Vaz/Obervaz, Switzerland
Even under grey skies, the lush pastures in Switzerland's Graubünden canton glow with green in the alpine midsummer. While staying in the city of Chur, the German-speaking family with whom I was staying took me for a Sunday drive. Up in the Alps,...
Save Place
Lausanne, Switzerland
From Hebrew into Latin into Gothic stone: Moses sprouts horns in this entryway of Lausanne's Cathedral. Commanding a hill above Lake Geneva, this 12th-century jewel of Swiss architecture is not alone in depicting a doubly-protuberant prophet....
Save Place
Maienfeld, Switzerland
Years ago, some relatives wanted to visit Switzerland while I was living in France. So we met up and I played tour-guide for a couple of weeks during the spring... Can you get any more 'typisch' than this: cows in a flowered meadow beneath the...
Save Place
Filisur, Switzerland
Going for a drive on a Sunday afternoon in the Romansch-speaking high country in Graubunden, Switzerland, where road and railroad crisscross each other frequently in the Alps, often on century-old stone bridges. I was staying with a...
Save Place
Between October 1968 and May 1969, Hollywood came to the Schilthorn, a 9,744-foot peak that rises over the quaint village of Mürren in the Lauterbrunnen Valley. The aim: To film the James Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Though the...
Save Place
1920 Martigny, Switzerland
One weekend during a summer study abroad in Switzerland, a fellow student and I decided to explore a different corner of the country. So we hopped on the train... It was a Sunday morning when we found ourselves in Martigny. We left the sleepy...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25