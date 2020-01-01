Switzerland 2016
Collected by Russ Gangloff
List View
Map View
Save Place
Seestrasse 559, 8038 Zürich, Switzerland
Located on the shores of Lake Zurich, Fischer’s Fritz restaurant is located on Zurich’s only campground—a favorite camping destination for the well-heeled city dwellers on holiday. The catch comes straight from Lake Zurich; the restaurant employs...
Save Place
Kornhauspl. 16, 3011 Bern, Switzerland
Rösti, a pan-fried grated potato dish, is famously associated with Switzerland’s German-speaking population. In fact the “Rösti Divide” is a term jokingly used to refer to cultural differences between Switzerland’s German and French linguistic...
Save Place
Stadthofstrasse 14, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Hotel Hofgarten is a warm, welcoming establishment housed in one of Lucerne's oldest manor houses. From the outside, the restaurant looks like a casual pub, but the minute you enter, you sense the elegance housed inside. The space is light and...
Save Place
Rue Sainte-Catherine 4, 3960 Sierre, Switzerland
A Swiss sojourn wouldn’t be complete with gorging on a plate, or five, of Raclette. For the best, head to the fairytale-esque Château de Villa, which sits on the mountainside in Sierre. Here, the house special consists of five cheeses...
Save Place
Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
One of the biggest Flea markets in Zurich is the one located in Bürkliplatz square. The market is opened on Saturdays from 6am to 4pm. May-October, so if you visit Zurich on Winter time, you will not find the outdoors traders. The market is well...
Save Place
Dufaux-Strasse 1, 8152 Opfikon, Switzerland
One of the most memorable Zurich experiences is enjoying an alfresco beer or coffee alongside the lake, near green parks and, as of 2016, on an urban beach. The Kameha Grand Zurich, located between the airport and the city center, opened the...
Save Place
1946 Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland
Up until 2004, Switzerland’s iconic furry friends—St. Bernard dogs—were bred at this monastery and hospice. While the canines have been relocated, the Great St. Bernard Hospice, which sits on a barren, treeless plane at 8,100 feet, is still an...
Save Place
Quai Gustave-Ador, 1207 Genève, Switzerland
We were only in Geneva for a day, but we were told to take a unique photo with this fountain by our friends and this is what we came up with! While Geneva was overwhelmingly expensive for 2 college students backpacking, it was worth the trip to...
Save Place
Reusssteg 9, 6003 Luzern, Switzerland
Restaurant Nix's is located directly on the lakefront in Lucerne in a historic building that dates back to the 16th century. Featuring Continental cuisine with an Austrian influence, Nix's prides itself on fresh, local ingredients and seasonal...
Save Place
Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
Save Place
Denkmalstrasse 4, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
I was forewarned that this monument to the slain Swiss soldiers killed in France was deeply moving, and that Mark Twain had called it "the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world." I still wasn't prepared for how heartwrenching it was....
Save Place
1636 Broc, Switzerland
Switzerland is, and always will be, synonymous with the finest, smoothest, and above all, most delicious chocolate on earth. No wonder then that the Swiss indulge in this luxury more than any other country in the world. While each town creates its...
Save Place
Gruyères, Switzerland
Could there be a more glorious setting for a cheese's origin? These pastures surrounding a hilltop village (Gruyères) crowned with a castle (the Château de Gruyères), happy Swiss cows grazing with views of the Alps all around,...
Save Place
Quai d'Ouchy 1, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland
Ever wondered what it’s like to race alongside Usain Bolt? Switzerland’s Olympic Museum lets you to sprint against the fastest human on earth...well, his record time anyway. Fresh from a two-year renovation, the highly impressive museum in...
Save Place
Veytaux, Switzerland
Expect to be transported back to medieval times during your visit to Château de Chillon. More than 1,000 years old, the beguiling castle has inspired many poetic greats, none more so than Lord Byron, whose poem The Prisoner of Chillon was...
Save Place
Lavey-Village, 1892 Lavey-Morcles, Switzerland
Whether after an adrenaline-fueled day on the slopes or a muscle-sapping climb, the Swiss know how to unwind in their luxurious spas. Les Bains de Lavey provides the warmest thermal baths in Switzerland and is equipped with saunas, Turkish baths,...
Save Place
Chemin du Vignoble, 1971 Grimisuat, Switzerland
Switzerland’s largest and oldest wine region (viticulture in this area dates back to the Roman Era) stretches fifty miles along the Rhône River in the canton of Valais. Plan an excursion along the Chemin du Vignoble, a meandering wine route...
Save Place
Lausanne, Switzerland
From Hebrew into Latin into Gothic stone: Moses sprouts horns in this entryway of Lausanne's Cathedral. Commanding a hill above Lake Geneva, this 12th-century jewel of Swiss architecture is not alone in depicting a doubly-protuberant prophet....
Save Place
1071, Saint-Saphorin, Switzerland
An hour train ride from Geneva and you're in the UNESCO Heritage Protected Lavaux wine region where golden-green vines cling to steep hills overlooking Lac Léman (the local name for Lake Geneva). We stopped in the wine-tasting town of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever