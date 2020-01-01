Swiss Highlights
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
List View
Map View
I love Switzerland and I'm anxious to return. I'll be on the lookout for Highlights that catch my fancy.
Save Place
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This champagne bar looks like a mirage as you're coming down the last stretch of the narrow Sunnega run back into Zermatt. A classic après-ski spot, it’s where the local instructors gather at day’s end. The Cuban-born bartender...
Save Place
8058 Kloten, Switzerland
This is a very nice gym with a little spa right at the Zurich airport. You have to pass security and passport control. But it is a short walk. Just follow the signs to the Radison Blu. Costs $40 for two hours for workout, steam, sauna and shower....
Save Place
Gimmelwald, 3826 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Gimmelwald is a tiny farm community in the mountains above the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Hiking from here begins on nearly vertical trails along grassy pastureland. I've never hiked in a more beautiful place than this, where the view across the narrow...
Save Place
Seestrasse 559, 8038 Zürich, Switzerland
Located on the shores of Lake Zurich, Fischer’s Fritz restaurant is located on Zurich’s only campground—a favorite camping destination for the well-heeled city dwellers on holiday. The catch comes straight from Lake Zurich; the restaurant employs...
Save Place
7500 St Moritz, Switzerland
The Segantini Museum is the true gem of St. Moritz. A beautiful turn-of-the-century rotunda displaying several of the Italian painter's masterpieces including the top level Alpine Triptych, three larger-than-life oil paintings with scenes of the...
Save Place
Hiking down the Schilthorn may be hard on your toes, but it's a high-altitude feast for the rest of your senses...From the Lauterbrunnen valley south of Interlaken, you can take a cable-car up to the summit and then hike down to Mürren, across...
Save Place
Limmatquai 118, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This trendy apero spot with outdoor tables overlooking the Limmat River also doubles as a serious coffeehouse (inside, the gleaming La Marzocco provides a hint). Friendly baristas in bowties and newsboy caps pull what many consider to be Zurich’s...
Save Place
Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
This landmark hotel, built in the Swiss rustic style popular at the turn of the 19th century, has hosted Winston Churchill, Arturo Toscanini, Albert Einstein, the Shah of Iran, Henry Kissinger, and the Rolling Stones, among others. Situated high...
Save Place
Mythenquai 95, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
This sprawling badi on the left side of the lake bears the distinct honor of being the only one in town with a sandy beach. Other draws include a 5-meter tall diving tower, barbecue areas, an expansive green lawn and phenomenal mountain views....
Save Place
Utoquai 50, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
This historic wooden badi situated along the pretty tree-lined Utoquai near the Zurich Opera House has welcomed lakeside idlers since 1890, and parts of the original swimming “palace” still remain intact. There are now mixed and separate pools and...
Save Place
Badweg 10, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This is river swimming at its most civilized. Zurich’s oldest badi, the men-only Männerbad Schanzengraben, is tucked away near the stock exchange and surrounded by the ivy-draped old city wall (you’ll miss it if you don’t look for it). Come...
Save Place
Stadthausquai 12, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Situated on the left bank of the Limmat River in the Old Town, this is the badi to go to if you want to swim with a postcard-worthy backdrop (Grossmünster Church is diagonally across). In the daytime, it’s women-only in the Art Deco bathhouse;...
Save Place
Mythenquai 9, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
The most centrally-located mixed badi boasts a prime spot on Lake Zurich, though not too much swimming actually goes on here—it’s more about sunbathing, people-watching, and the occasional dip. There’s also a sauna, massage treatments and outdoor...
Save Place
Rämistrasse 101, 8092 Zürich, Switzerland
Paris has the Sacré-Coeur, on top of Montmartre, for catch-your-breath views of the city. Zurich’s answer: the terrace at ETH Zurich. Also known as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and where Einstein was an alum, it lords high...
Save Place
Rindermarkt, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
There's no better place to get lost in Zurich than in the cobblestoned Niederdorf. Its real gems are its quaint side streets, like the Rindermarkt, home to the city’s last gas-powered street lamps and the Oepfelchammer, the city’s oldest preserved...
Save Place
Schanzengraben, Zürich, Switzerland
The Limmat River and Lake Zurich might be the showstoppers, but it would be a pity to overlook the charming Schanzengraben Canal. Built as a city fortification system in the 17th century, the canal is now lined with wooden boardwalks and sandstone...
Save Place
Münstergasse 17, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This Altstadt institution known for its specialty coffee beans, teas and spices also sells a small, but excellent selection of specialty Swiss chocolate bars, including Akesson’s and Idillio Origins, and delicious chocolate oddities like...
Save Place
Lindenhof, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
It’s a bit of a climb up to this green oasis in the Altstadt, once home to a Roman fort and now a serene park, but the excellent views of the Limmat River and the city’s right bank—including a prime photo-op of Grossmünster Church—make it well...
Save Place
Rue de la Cité 27, 1204 Genève, Switzerland
Surprisingly, Geneva's Old Town is quiet and with few shops, bars and restaurants, for a city of its size, in comparison with other Swiss cities like Lausanne, Bern, Basel or Zurich.
Save Place
Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
This has GOT to be one of the most beautiful places on earth. Located in the German side of Switzerland, Lauterbrunnen is a place fairy tales are made of. Waterfalls falling everywhere around you, the sound of cowbells in the distance, and little...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever